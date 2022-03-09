Scandals and mysteries abound in the trailer for Netflix's upcoming documentary, Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King. Slated for a release date of March 20, the trailer sets the stage for a bitcoin heist of massive proportions.

The first look opens with a distorted voice telling viewers about the man behind it all, Gerry Cotton. Described as "friendly, positive," and "upbeat," we hear from several of those surrounding the young genius entrepreneur who created QuadrigaCX, a place where buyers and sellers exchange cryptocurrency. Not only was it a much-talked-about institution, but it was the largest of its kind in Canada. All seems to be going well for not only world traveler Gerry but also those that bought into QuadrigaCX until a bizarre event shocks the community to its core.

Out of seemingly nowhere, Gerry passes away, taking the passwords for QuadrigaCX with him to his untimely resting place. In his absence, $190 million in holdings are trapped inside the platform. If the story wasn't juicy enough, this is where it really blows up. The strangeness of Gerry's death sends users on an all-out deep dive to find out more about the 24-year-old man who holds the key to their finances. With questions swirling, members of the community band together to begin assembling the puzzle pieces. Looking into the person closest to Gerry, the team of sleuths peels back the layers behind his wife, Jennifer Robertson. Being the only one present when her late husband died, Jennifer may hold the key they are looking for.

As the rumor mill churns, beliefs fall into place that Gerry has faked his death in an attempt to keep the cash for himself. Many also think the late entrepreneur's wife may have poisoned him, unlocking QuadrigaCX to take the money and run. And some even believe that Gerry was involved with organized crime and that Russian mobsters forced the passwords out of him. In a film that promises to take viewers around the world, Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King will keep audiences guessing until the very end.

With their background in pumping out some top tier true-crime content, including Tiger King, Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer, American Murder: The Family Next Door, and so many others, Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King is shaping up to be another great documentary from Netflix.

You can watch the documentary on Netflix on March 20 and check out the full trailer below.

