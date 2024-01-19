The Big Picture ABC News Studios is releasing three gripping new episodes of Truth and Lies, investigating shocking cases of true crime.

The first episode focuses on the Long Island serial killer and sheds light on the difficult and dangerous professional industry of sex workers.

The season finale explores the inner sanctum of the Fundamentalist Latter-Day Saints cult controlled by Warren Jeffs from prison.

As a broadcasting network, ABC has long been at the forefront of bringing up-to-date and breaking news stories into homes around the world. Since venturing into documentary territory, ABC News Studios began a new journey that has seen the arrival of such gripping titles as Wild Crime and The Randall Scandall: Love, Loathing, and Vanderpump. Now, the fan-favorite docuseries, Truth and Lies, is on its way back with three new gripping installments investigating some of the most jaw-dropping cases of true crime. Each episode will run two hours in length and study subjects including Rex Heuermann aka the Long Island serial killer, the Titan submersible accident, and the inside of Warren Jeffs’ Fundamentalist Latter-Day Saints cult that he still controls from prison. In an exclusive to Collider trailer, ABC News Studios unleashes the truth about the Long Island Serial Killer.

While most unsolved murders stay that way, the unthinkable happened back in July 2023 when Heuermann was brought in for the murders of three women. We’ve got to say that ABC’s timing is on point with this season’s debut episode of Truth and Lies, as reports have just revealed that Heuermann was connected to a fourth victim through DNA. While many projects have told the killer’s story, ABC Studios aims to focus Truth and Lies: The Hunted on the sex workers who tragically died at the hands of this monster. By unveiling the truth about the difficult and dangerous professional industry, more information will come to light about whom these women were and why Heuermann chose them as his prey. Titled The Hunted, the first episode of the new season will premiere on January 25 at 9 pm EDT with streaming to follow the next day on Hulu.

Before Heuermann was revealed to be the primary suspect in the Long Island killings, the world was captivated by another headline-making story, that of OceanGate’s Titan submersible. Venturing to the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean in hopes of touring the wreckage of the Titanic, a group of billionaires entered Stockton Rush’s sea vessel never to return to the surface. In the February 8 episode, Final Dive of the Titan, ABC News Studios will speak with those closest to the brazen entrepreneur and explorer and dive into the technology that made its passengers so certain about their trip to the ocean floor.

Investigating a Deadly Cult

Finally, February 15 will see the arrival of the season finale of Truth and Lies with The Doomsday Prophet. The Mormon religion has long captured our attention and intrigue, but it’s the various sects of Fundamentalist Latter-Day Saints (FLDS) that have been the center of productions like FX’s Under the Banner of Heaven. Perhaps the most famous man of all in the FLDS community (at least to those of us on the outside) is Jeffs, a leader of one of the polygamist off-shoots of the Mormon church. Although Jeffs has been under the watchful eye of jailers for almost two decades, his church is still going strong, with his followers sticking to his commands of “keep sweet” and obeying his every word. Speaking with those who’ve escaped the deadly cult, The Doomsday Prophet will reveal the inner sanctum of one of the most talked-about groupings of FLDS.

You can check out the exclusive trailer for the upcoming season of Truth and Lies: The Hunted below.