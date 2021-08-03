A new case might put a strain on an old friendship.

Calling all true crime fans! Apple TV+ has just dropped a new trailer for the 10-episode second season of Truth Be Told, the streamer’s drama that delves into America’s obsession with true crime podcasts. Season 2 of Truth Be Told will return on August 20 with the first episode, followed by new episodes premiering every Friday.

The first season found its audience with podcast-loving true crime fans who found themselves drawn to the story of true crime podcaster Poppy Parnell as she is called in to help investigate the case of a convicted killer. The NAACP Image Award-winning series stars Academy Award-winner Octavia Spencer, with Academy Award-nominee Kate Hudson joining the cast in her first lead role in a television series. Spencer acts as executive producer alongside the acclaimed writer, showrunner, and executive producer Nichelle Tramble Spellman. Also serving as executive producers are Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping for Chernin Entertainment, and Mikkel Nørgaard.

In addition to Hudson, joining the sophomore season are series regulars Christopher Backus, Alona Tal, David Lyons, Andre Royo, Merle Dandridge, and Mychala Faith Lee.

The show's returning cast includes Mekhi Phifer, Poppy’s longtime friend and former detective Markus Killebrew; Michael Breach, Poppy’s husband Ingram Rhoades; Ron Cephas Jones as Poppy’s father Leander "Shreve" Scoville, Tracie Thoms and Haneefah Wood as Poppy’s sisters, and Katherine LaNasa and Tami Roman returning in their recurring roles.

Truth Be Told will return on August 20 with new episodes following weekly on Apple TV+. Check out the trailer for Season 2 below:

Here's the official second season synopsis for Truth Be Told:

Descending into the world of true-crime podcasts, season two follows Octavia Spencer as podcaster Poppy Parnell, who risks everything—including her life—to pursue truth and justice. Poppy dives into a new case that deeply involves her childhood friend, media mogul Micah Keith (Hudson). As developments unfold, their lifelong friendship is put to the ultimate test.

