Apple TV+ has just released a teaser trailer for Season 2 of Nichelle Tramble Spellman's NAACP Image Award-winning crime thriller, Truth Be Told, starring Academy Award nominee Kate Hudson in her first lead role in a television series, and Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer, who will also serve as executive producer. Spellman serves as writer, showrunner, and executive producer for the series. Following an intense and exciting first season that dove into America's obsession with true crime podcasts, it seems Season 2 will look to make the same waves, returning with a global debut on Friday, August 20, 2021.

During Season 2 of the crime thriller, Spencer will star as Poppy Parnell, an investigative reporter turned true-crime podcaster who delves into a case that heavily involves her childhood best friend and social media mogul Micah Keith, played by Hudson. Joining Season 2 alongside Hudson are series regulars Christopher Backus, Alona Tal, David Lyons, Andre Royo, Merle Dandridge, and Mychala Faith Lee. At the same time, the returning cast includes Mekhi Phifer, Michael Beach, Ron Cephas Jones, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood, Tami Roman, and Katherine LaNasa.

Image via Apple

RELATED: Lizzy Caplan & Elizabeth Perkins on 'Truth Be Told' & Having More Women Behind the Scenes

Season 1 of the exciting crime thriller found decent success with Spencer leading the charge, and the teaser trailer should serve to get fans amped even more for the upcoming season. Truth Be Told is produced by multiple companies including Hello Sunshine, Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content. Executive producers include Spencer and Spellman, Mikkel Nørgaard, Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping for Chernin Entertainment, and Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine.

The complete first season of Truth Be Told is available to stream on Apple TV+ now, so be sure to catch up on it before the premiere of Season 2 on Friday, August 20, 2021. You can check out the exciting and mysterious teaser trailer below!

KEEP READING: Octavia Spencer & Aaron Paul on the Apple TV+ Series 'Truth Be Told', True Crime, and More

Share Share Tweet Email

Netflix Reveals ‘Super Crooks’ Anime Poster Based on Mark Millar Comic The gang is all here!

Read Next