The NAACP Image Award-winning drama Truth Be Told is returning for Season 3 next year and Apple has released the first image showing Poppy Scoville (Octavia Spencer) back on the case. This time around, the Academy Award winner will be joined by another talented actress in Gabrielle Union who plays an unorthodox principal helping Poppy in her latest pursuit for justice. The first look shows the two attending an event all about keeping the names of the oft-overlooked missing young Black women in the public consciousness.

Spencer and Union stand in front of a massive crowd in the image as they all apparently gather in the school. Throughout those in attendance, there is a multitude of "Have You Seen Me?" and "Missing" signs for all the young women that have yet to be found. Some, including Spencer, even don shirts with the faces of the missing women, further highlighting the epidemic that's occurring under everyone's noses. Poppy will be tackling a very real, and very troubling issue in this upcoming season, tackling the issue of how so many missing Black girls, despite the families and friends around them that desperately try to get them home, are constantly ignored and forgotten.

The theme for this season fits well with the theme of Truth Be Told as a whole. Based on Kathleen Barber's novel While You Were Sleeping, the series examines America's obsession with true-crime podcasts and what happens when justice becomes part of the public discourse. As an investigative reporter turned true crime podcaster, Poppy is focused both on the campaign to keep the young women's names circling through the public and on actually finding out who's behind their disappearances. She starts picking up leads that point to a suspected sex trafficking ring that may have taken them, and it's up to her to find the truth and get the word out.

Image via Apple

Who's Returning for Season 3 of Truth Be Told?

Alongside Spencer and her newcomer co-star Union, Truth Be Told Season 3 will see the return of series regulars Mekhi Phifer, David Lyons, Ron Cephas Jones, Merle Dandridge, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood, Mychala Faith Lee, and Tami Roman. Nichelle Tramble Spellman created the series and executive-produced alongside Spencer, Mikkel Nørgaard, Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping for Chernin Entertainment, and Brian Clisham for Orit Entertainment.

For Season 3, Maisha Closson also comes on board as showrunner and executive producer. Spellman originally served as showrunner alongside creating the series, though upon the mystery anthology's renewal back in December 2021, it was revealed she'd be taking a step back.

Truth Be Told Season 3 debuts on January 20, 2023. Check out the first look at Spencer and Union together below.