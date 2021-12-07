Apple TV+ has officially ordered a third season of the mystery anthology show Truth Be Told, with Maisha Closson joining as executive producer and showrunner. It seems like the mysteries have only begun for Octavia Spencer's Poppy Scoville.

Creator of the show Nichelle Tramble Spellman, who served as showrunner for the first two seasons, will remain as an executive producer for Season 3. The show will continue to follow Spencer as Scoville, a true-crime podcaster who risks everything (including her life) in search of the truth. The show is based on the Kathleen Barber novel of the same name, which looks at America’s obsession with true crime podcasts.

Spellman discussed her excitement over the announcement, stating, “I am excited that the Poppy Scoville journey will continue to unfold on Apple TV+. And, I’m just thrilled to welcome Maisha Closson as our new showrunner and executive producer. Can’t wait to show you all what we have in store for you."

Matt Cherniss, head of development at Apple Worldwide Video, also commented on the announcement, saying, “Truth Be Told continues to captivate audiences around the world with its strong performances from Octavia Spencer and the cast, as well as the riveting storytelling from the immensely talented Nichelle Tramble Spellman. We, along with the show’s global fans, can’t wait for the story to continue in season three.”

This will not be Clossen’s first time as executive producer, as she has co-executive produced shows such as Claws and How To Get Away with Murder as well as recently serving as executive producer on the second season of The L Word: Generation Q. Spencer also serves as an executive producer as well as Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping for Chernin Entertainment, and Mikkel Nørgaard.

Truth Be Told continues to leave audiences on the edge of their seats, especially as the mysteries begin to get closer and closer to Scoville and those she cares about. The first two seasons are currently available to stream on Apple TV+.

