Apple TV+ has released the trailer for the third season of Truth Be Told today, revealing details on what to expect this season. The NAACP Image Award-winning anthology’s third season will focus on the search for missing young Black women and the lack of media attention on the missing cases.

Academy Award-winner Octavia Spencer will reprise her role as Poppy Scoville, an investigative reporter turned true-crime podcaster. She will be joined by award-winning actress Gabrielle Union, who will play the role of the unorthodox principal, Eva. Frustrated by the lack of media attention on the coverage of the stories of the missing Black women, Eva and Poppy will team up to keep the victims’ names in the public eye while investigating a suspected sex trafficking ring that may be involved in the case of the missing women.

The 10-episode season won’t be all about chasing down sex trafficking leads and advocating for women, it will also focus on Poppy’s inner conflict about doing the right thing or doing what will help her career, and like the previous seasons, it will also offer a unique glimpse into America’s obsession with true-crime podcasts. Speaking of Poppy’s journey this season, the creator of Truth Be Told, Nichelle Tramble Spellman, earlier revealed that she is excited about Poppy’s journey in season three, saying, “I am excited that the Poppy Scoville journey will continue to unfold.”

Image via Apple

Truth Be Told, which challenges viewers to think and consider the consequences of justice being pursued on a public stage, is based on the novel While You Were Sleeping by Kathleen Barber, and the first season aired on Apple TV+ on December 6, 2019. The anthology is created and executive produced by Spellman. Season 3 will have returning cast members Mekhi Phifer, David Lyons, Ron Cephas Jones, Merle Dandridge, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood, Mychala Faith Lee, and Tami Roman. Maisha Closson serves as showrunner and executive producer for the third season with Spencer, Mikel Norgaard, Reese Witherspoon, and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, Peter Chernin, and Jenno Topping for Chernin Entertainment, and Brian Clisham for Orit Entertainment as fellow executive producers. Truth Be Told is produced for Apple By Hello Sunshine, Chernin Entertainment, Orit Entertainment, and Fifth season.

The Apple TV+ series is set to make a global debut on Friday, January 20, followed by one new episode per week, every Friday through March 24. Watch trailer below: