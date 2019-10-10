Apple TV+ Reveals Trailer for Octavia Spencer/Aaron Paul Crime Thriller ‘Truth Be Told’

0

Today, Apple TV+ released the first trailer for one of their upcoming programs, Truth Be Told. And it looks to be a good one. Like many great stories, the catalyst in this series is a murder. Then, the real story comes in the aftermath,

The series stars Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer as a podcast host whose earlier efforts helped seal the fate of a young man. A heinous act was committed years ago, but this whodunit is really getting underway nearly two decades after the fact. Now, questions are raised suggesting she may have had the wrong guy.

“You portrayed me as a privileged psychopath,” Aaron Paul tells Spencer when they come face to face. He seethes at her, having made her the villain in his mind—the antagonist in his life story.

As Spencer’s character grapples with the notion that she may have destroyed an innocent man’s life, the case reopening begins to impact those close to the victim—and the perpetrator. The trial did not, in fact, reveal every secret, we learn.

Created by Nichelle Tramble Spellman (The Good Wife) Truth Be Told also stars also stars Lizzy Caplan (Masters of Sex, Castle Rock) playing twin sisters, Mekhi Phifer (ER, 8 Mile), Michael Beach (Aquaman, If Beale Street Could Talk), Elizabeth Perkins (Sharp Objects), and Emmy Award winner Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us). Just don’t get it confused with the short-lived Mark-Paul Gosselaar-led sitcom of the same name.

The series premieres on December 6 on the Apple TV app with an Apple TV+ subscription. You can check out the trailer and a synopsis below.