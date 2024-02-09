The Big Picture Truth and Lies: The Doomsday Prophet explores the truth behind Warren Jeffs' cult, featuring interviews with ex-members and his own brother.

There’s something about cults that managed to grab hold of our intrigue and not let go. Whether you wonder how someone could find themselves in the situation or how a leader could have that level of mind control over their followers, there’s so much to learn from the experiences of those who’ve managed to make it out. Such is the focus of Truth and Lies: The Doomsday Prophet, a docu-episode from ABC News Studios that will uncover the truth behind one of the sects of the Fundamental Latter-Day Saints led by Warren Jeffs. In an exclusive to Collider trailer, you’ll hear first-hand accounts of some of the followers of Jeffs who were lucky enough to escape, as well as others who had a hand in hauling the cult leader off to prison.

Combining archival footage with new interviews, the teaser introduces viewers to a slew of ex-members of Jeffs’ cult - including his 65th wife. One man reveals that three wives were the minimum number that a follower had to have to get into heaven, while seven was the lucky number to land a leadership position alongside Jeff and the rest of the cult’s most revered members. Also sitting down to share his story is Jeffs’s brother, Wallace Kenton, who was more than happy to take a stand against his sibling when the police asked him to. At the center of the episode, it’s the victims’ words that are illuminated, allowing them to reclaim their stories as their own and tell their truths.

Jeffs was born into the Fundamentalist Latter-Day Saints and learned the ropes from his father, Rulon Jeffs, who would become the church’s president in 1986. After his father passed away, Jeffs took full control of their sect and began to marry as many women as he could - with many of them being underage. Because of his illegal activities and cult-leader status, Jeffs became a name wanted by the police, even landing his mug on an episode of America’s Most Wanted. During this time, Jeffs was in hiding, and, with the events of Waco not incredibly far in the rearview mirror, the government was careful with how they carried out their search. Finally, Jeffs was apprehended in 2006 and sentenced to prison, where he still is today, continuing to control his followers from behind bars.

ABC News Studio’s 2024 Slate - So Far

Along with Truth and Lies: The Doomsday Prophet, ABC News Studio is starting the new year off with a handful of intriguing stories of true crime and tragedy. The first episode, which aired on January 25 and is now available to stream on Hulu, investigated the truth behind the Long Island serial killer who was finally caught after a decades-long search effort. The second episode, which is also now streaming on Hulu, did a deep dive into the tragedy of the Titan submersible and the company behind the headline-making story from last summer.

You can catch the final episode of Truth and Lies when it premieres on ABC on February 15 at 8 p.m. with streaming to happen the next day on Hulu. Check out our exclusive trailer below.

