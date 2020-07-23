Nick Frost and Simon Pegg Reunite in First Trailer for Amazon Series ‘Truth Seekers’

Amazon Studios has unveiled the first trailer for the upcoming supernatural comedy series Truth Seekers. The eight-part series was co-written by Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, who also co-star in the show which revolves around a team of part-time paranormal investigators who team up to uncover ghost sightings in the UK, sharing their exploits online. But as their investigations grow more intense, so does the possibility that something more sinister is happening. Something involving a conspiracy…

The show treads somewhat similar territory to Paul, the feature film that Pegg and Frost co-wrote and starred in about two sci-fi nerds who encounter a real-life alien in the U.S. But tonally it’s very different, and the idea of putting Frost in a starring role as an amateur paranormal investigator is a stroke of brilliance.

The trailer, which you can watch below, was unveiled as part of the show’s Comic-Con@Home panel which aired virtually today. You can watch that full panel right here.

Truth Seekers will premiere on Amazon Prime Video this fall in over 200 countries and territors worldwide. The series also stars Samson Kayo, Malcolm McDowell, Emma D’Arcy, and Susan Wokoma. Pegg and Frost executive produce alongside Nat Saunders, James Serafinowicz, Miles Ketley, and Jim Field Smith.

Here’s the official synopsis for Truth Seekers: