First ‘Truth Seekers’ Images Find Simon Pegg and Nick Frost Chasin’ Damn Ghosts

The dynamic duo of Simon Pegg and Nick Frost has given us three bonafide genre-comedy hybrid classics in the form of Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and The World’s End. Now, they’re back at it again, diving back into the well of genre comedy alongside a dynamite ensemble cast. Truth Seekers, a forthcoming Amazon horror-comedy series, follows a team of misfit ghost hunters on the search for, well, the truth. And we’ve got the first images below.

Beyond Pegg (looking natty in a wild wig) and Frost (looking rugged in a wild beard), the show also stars Malcolm McDowell (A Clockwork Orange), Emma D’Arcy (Hanna), Samson Kayo (Dolittle), and Susan Wokoma (Year of the Rabbit). The basic premise sounds like a delightful mix of Ghost Hunters and Angie Tribeca, with some genuine scares and creature designs behind all the goofs. Frost and Pegg co-wrote the project alongside British comedy vets Nat Saunders and James Serafinowicz, and it’s directed by Jim Field Smith, who recently made the unorthodox and lovely crime drama Criminal for Netflix. This is gonna be a must-watch for me!

Check out the first images from Truth Seekers, alongside its official synopsis, below. For more from Mr. Pegg, check out our in-depth interview with him.