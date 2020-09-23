‘Truth Seekers’ Trailer: Time to Investigate Simon Pegg & Nick Frost’s Spooky Comedy

Amazon Prime Video has released the official trailer for Truth Seekers. The forthcoming Brit comedy springs from the reunion of Cornetto Trilogy co-stars and IRL BFFs Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, who serve as co-writers and executive producers in addition to serving as two of the show’s stars.

The new Truth Seekers trailer arrives just two months after the release of the teaser trailer. This time around, we get a better introduction to the ragtag, paranormal investigative team at the heart of the Truth Seekers story. The team is led by what I can only deem “the Mulder of the show,” part-time investigator Gus (Frost) as well as his new recruit, Elton (Samson Kayo), the young woman they want to help rid of a serious ghost problem, Astrid (Emma D’Arcy), and Gus’s dad (Malcolm MacDowell). Along the way, the group encounters a number of supernatural beings and, in a fun twist, stumble into a dark and twisty supernatural plot being cooked up by some shadowy figures. Additional cast includes Pegg, Susan Wokoma, and Julian Barratt.

Truth Seekers arrives on Amazon Prime Video on October 30. Watch the official trailer below. Get more Prime Video updates here.

Here’s the official synopsis for Truth Seekers:

Truth Seekers is a supernatural comedy-drama series about a team of part-time paranormal investigators who team up to uncover and film ghost sightings across the UK, sharing their adventures on an online channel for all to see. However, as they stake out haunted churches, underground bunkers, and abandoned hospitals with their array of homemade ghost-detecting gizmos, their supernatural experiences grow more frequent, more terrifying and even deadly, as they begin to uncover a conspiracy that could bring about Armageddon for the entire human race. Set in a mysterious world filled with dread and just-out-of-sight monsters, Truth Seekers mixes the very funny with the very scary in an exciting take on genre storytelling and stars Nick Frost as Gus, Simon Pegg as Dave, Samson Kayo as Elton, Malcolm McDowell as Richard, Emma D’Arcy as Astrid, and Susan Wokoma as Helen. From the minds that gave us Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, Sick Note, and Paul, Truth Seekers is co-written by Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Nat Saunders, and James Serafinowicz who executive produce alongside Miles Ketley and Jim Field Smith, who also serves as director.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.