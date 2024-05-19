The Big Picture Nikki and Jason's quirky relationship sets the comedic tone of Trying, creating a heartfelt and realistic portrayal of a couple navigating adoption.

The duo's strong chemistry and well-written dynamic make for an engaging and relatable on-screen relationship that viewers can enjoy.

Nikki and Jason shine as the heart of the show, surpassing other relationships, and thriving together as they build a caring and chaotic family.

There is a lot to love about Apple TV+'s Trying. The comedy centers around a couple and their choice to grow their family despite their fertility issues. Though the topic can be serious and emotional, the main characters of Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall) keep the story light and funny despite the subject. As they navigate the complexities of adoption and the highs and lows that are involved, they are surrounded by supportive friends and family, but what makes the show great is the relationship between series leads. What's so unique about them is that neither Jason nor Nikki truly have their life together, but their loving relationship makes up for that. Though their hearts are always in the right place, these characters have a habit of getting into strange situations, but they are always there for each other, and now their children, Princess (played by Eden Togwell in Seasons 2-3 and Scarlett Rayner in Season 4) and Tyler (played by Mickey McAnulty in Seasons 2-3 and Cooper Turner in Season 4).

The couple plays off each other nicely as Jason has a calming effect on Nikki, and Nikki takes control of any given situation, forcing Jason to get things done. Their dynamic allows for a realistic portrayal of a relationship as they remain both relatable and hilarious. Nikki and Jason are the heart of the show, and as they create their caring and chaotic family, their relationship will only grow, providing new facets for the audience to enjoy. But the fact remains that Nikki and Jason are best when they work as a team – which is sure to be important in Season 4 as they dive further into their lives as parents.

Nikki and Jason Are the Heart of 'Trying'

As the lead characters, it's not surprising that they are central to the show, but not every series lead is the highlight of their respective shows. Nikki and Jason's well-meaning bad decisions make Trying what it is. It's not that they are the focus, but rather that their characterization and relationship sets the tone for the series. Nikki is a quirky and excitable person who is passionate about everything she sets her mind to but also deeply insecure. Meanwhile, Jason is level-headed and dedicated but often too relaxed. They balance each other out. For example, Nikki creates lists of things that must be accomplished to better their chances of adopting, inspiring Jason to improve his health through exercising. Or when Nikki fears she's not bonding with Princess and Jason talks her through it. This dynamic makes the couple so great.

Their goofy interaction makes Trying amusing, as the loving relationship turns the story that would make an emotional drama into a heartfelt comedy. Nikki and Jason's relationship is not without faults. With communication failures, money issues, and the general stress of parenthood, they often argue. However, there is never a question about how they feel for each other. Even as Jason hides the fact that they are nearing eviction in Season 3, he does so to protect Nikki, believing he can figure it out on his own. Nikki and Jason's relationship is more than the catalyst for the plot because their dynamic sets up the family they become once they adopt their children. The fun-loving group is what makes Trying unique, and that only exists because of Nikki and Jason.

'Trying' Creates a Realistic Relationship Between Nikki and Jason

Not only is the loving relationship enjoyable to watch, but it is also realistic and relatable. Nikki and Jason clearly have little idea what they are doing more often than not, but together, they find a way through. The chemistry between this on-screen couple is so strong that it inspired an off-screen relationship between the actors, who are dating in real life after working together for three seasons. Perhaps the behind-the-scenes dynamic between Spall and Smith is why the characters work so well together. But the actors cannot get all the credit as, before they got together, their characters were well-written.

Though Nikki and Jason fill clearly defined roles in their relationship, it is not always one person at fault while the other fixes the situation. Instead, they switch off who creates the mess. It's Nikki who opens up to a stranger before learning that she is the children's biological grandmother, Bev (Clare Higgins), who is trying to stop the adoption. But Jason is responsible for lying about buying their flat. Not only is this relatable, but it creates the chance to show them working together to solve issues rather than holding grudges.

There is realism in the mistakes they make, but even as the characters fit the typical pairing of a high-stressed person with a laid-back partner, neither becomes a caricature. This is helped by the fact that occasionally, their dynamic flips so that Nikki's stress causes Jason to spiral, like when he follows the alleged affair partner of the woman who could potentially adopt their future children. By creating dynamic characters with the ability to change and bringing them together, Trying makes a mostly healthy and realistic relationship for audiences to enjoy.

'Trying's Nikki and Jason Are Better Together

Nikki and Jason are both interesting characters with personalities and friendships outside their relationship. Throughout the series, Nikki can be seen interacting with her sister, Karen (Sian Brooke), and work friend, Jen (Robyn Cara), without Jason. And though these are interesting relationships that reveal more about Nikki herself and set up the surrounding plot, the scenes pale in comparison to the moments when she is on-screen with Jason. Likewise, Jason's work plotlines are just not as engaging as his interactions with Nikki. While the show has many interesting side characters, Nikki and Jason are still the highlight, especially when their relationship takes the forefront. They thrive together, making the central relationship the best part of Trying.

The show includes many more relationships, but none surpass Nikki and Jason. Early in the series, Jason gets caught up in helping to conceal his friend Freddy's (Oliver Chris) affair. Freddy's marriage with Erica (Ophelia Lovibond) is a solid side plot. As the best friends of the leads, they create a comparison with Nikki and Jason's relationship that cannot be ignored. While Freddy and Erica have a traditional happy family, things are not perfect, but Nikki and Jason's struggles strengthen their relationship time and time again. Nikki and Jason make each other better, carrying the underrated series in the process. Their love for each other and their family makes Trying such a beautiful story.

