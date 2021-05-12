Apple TV+ has dropped the trailer for Season 2 of Trying, which will debut globally on May 21. The first two episodes will premiere together, with the six remaining episodes releasing weekly every Friday.

Season 1 found couple Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall) choosing to adopt after discovering that conception would be unlikely. With equal parts heart and humor, the series chronicled the pair’s attempts to convince the adoption panel that they were worthy of caring for a child — all while their screwball relatives and unpredictable friends got in the way. Season 2 introduces a new formidable foe: matching.

Now that Nikki and Jason have been approved to adopt, they must match with a child. As other couples seem to snap up children, Nikki and Jason are left fruitless. With help from their eccentric social worker, Penny (Imelda Staunton), Jason and Nikki remain unwavering. And, when Nikki meets a little girl named Princess, she knows the girl is meant to be her daughter. As would be expected, obstacles surface at every stage, but their friends and family are there to help (and sometimes unintentionally hinder) their efforts.

Ophelia Lovibond (The Autopsy of Jane Doe, Elementary), Oliver Chris (Four Weddings and a Funeral, King Charles III), Darren Boyd (Killing Eve, Soulmates), Sian Brooke (Sherlock), and Robyn Cara (Life) will all return to round out the primary ensemble.

Trying is written, created, and executive produced by Andy Wolton (The Coopers vs the Rest) with Jim O’Hanlon (Marvel’s The Punisher) serving as director and an executive producer. The series is also executive produced by Josh Cole (Treehouse Masters) with Sam Pinnell (Derry Girls) and Tim Mannion (Sex Education) co-producing.

Be sure to watch the trailer for Season 2 of Trying below, and tune in to Apple TV+ on May 21 to see what new shenanigans Nikki and Jason get up to on their way to parenthood.

