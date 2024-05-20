The Big Picture Season 4 of Trying features a time jump, new conflicts, and recast characters.

Season 3 saw Jason and Nikki face challenges with Princess and Tyler, Karen's pregnancy, and custody battles.

Season 3 concludes with Nikki and Jason getting married and winning custody of Princess and Tyler.

Trying, AppleTV+'s best show (yup, you heard me), is set to return with two new episodes on May 22nd, followed by weekly releases until July 3rd. The series follows Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall) as they struggle with their fertility and, eventually, the adoption process, as aided by their ensemble of hilarious friends and family. The third season was well-received, despite the absence of Imelda Staunton as their councillor Penny, having been busy playing Queen Elizabeth II in the final two seasons of The Crown at the time of filming. Instead, the third season focused more on the adopted children, Princess and Tyler, played by Eden Togwell and Mickey McAnulty respectively.

For the show's fourth season, however, creator Andy Wolton is mixing things up further. To confront Nikki and Jason with new kinds of conflict, the series is experiencing a time jump. Princess will now be played by 21-year-old actress Scarlett Rayner, although her character will remain a teenager nonetheless. The trailer recently revealed that Princess will demand answers about her biological mother this season, inevitably causing friction among the found family. Tyler will also be recast as Cooper Turner, with the trailer hinting at the character's troubles with being unpopular. To catch you up with where we left off, here's a recap for Season 3 of Trying.

Season 3 of 'Trying' Saw Nikki Struggle With Discipline

In Season 3, Jason and Nikki are faced with the possibility of Princess and Tyler being separated from each other, despite having settled with them. The season introduces Noah (Karl Collins) as a replacement for Imelda Saunton's Penny. Given that their relationship with Penny means nothing to Noah, Jason expects the worst outcome, and decides to enjoy the children for what little time they have left together. His father Vic (Phil Davis), however, isn't so quick to admit defeat, and they convince Noah to let Tyler stay with Princess for another 3 months, beginning the season's countdown to a climactic court hearing in front of a judge (Caroline Lee-Johnson).

At work, Nikki is promoted to telesales manager but is soon tasked with firing someone from the staff. It's clear that Jen (Robyn Cara) is the one who needs firing, but Nikki struggles with being a disciplinarian towards her friend. The same goes for her home life. Having been working, Nikki fears the children have bonded more with Jason (who even sacrificed his dedication to Tottenham Hotspur to bond with Tyler over Arsenal). After Princess is caught shoplifting, Nikki is forced to abandon her quest to be the "fun parent", and punishes her appropriately. She also musters the courage to fire Jen as a result.

Karen and Scott Were Expecting a Child in 'Trying's Third Season

As a school teacher, Nikki's sister Karen (Sian Brooke) realizes that she loathes children. In a surprise twist, however, she discovers that she's pregnant. She confides in Nikki that she doesn't know how to tell her husband, Scott (Darren Boyd), who's in the process of a troublesome book launch. Scott's self-serious book is assumed to be a self-aware parody, and he abandons the prospect altogether as a matter of pride. Karen, however, humors the idea that perhaps writing is her destiny. At Tyler's birthday party, Karen decides she doesn't have the words to tell Scott about her pregnancy, so she performs the news through the medium of mime.

After some mystique, it's revealed to Nikki and Jason that Princess and Tyler's grandmother, Bev (Clare Higgins), has tracked them down. Desperate to claim custody herself, she makes a complaint to the adoption council, using Nikki and Jason's imperfections as ammunition in her argument that they're unfit parents. Things go from bad to worse when Jason discovers that their landlord is selling their flat, and he tries to keep the issue a secret from Nikki. Jason tries to buy the flat himself before they're evicted but is heartbroken to learn that the flat has already been sold, and the truth causes further tension between him and Nikki.

Nikki and Jason Got Married In The 'Trying' Season 3 Finale

Jason's best friend Freddy (Oliver Chris) represents those who are given a loving family and are foolish enough to throw it away. This season sees Freddy participating in group therapy and working on his redemption, as his ex-wife Erica (Minx's Ophelia Lovibond) is written out of the series. This reminds Jason of his luck, and on the morning of the adoption hearing, he suggests to Nikki that they get married as a family that day, before the children are taken away. To Nikki's surprise, Jen turns up for the ceremony, forgiving Nikki for firing her, and understanding why. As per Princess' idea, Nikki and Jason are married in medieval costumes, before running to court for the hearing.

At the hearing, Bev makes a case for becoming the children's legal guardian, while also arguing against Jason and Nikki's potential guardianship. She reveals that she fears losing Princess and Tyler just as she lost their mother, but ultimately, the courts rule against Bev, in favor of Nikki and Jason. As the couple celebrate their victory, Nikki extends an olive branch to Bev, despite her betrayal. Nikki reassures Bev that there will always be a place for her in the children's lives, as Princess and Tyler's grandmother. Therefore, it's likely we'll see Bev in the show's fourth season, especially given Princess' desire to investigate her mother's history.

With Nikki and Jason married, and the court approving their adoption of both Princess and Tyler, there's only one matter remaining unresolved by the third season's final scenes. Nikki and Jason are confronted with the identity of their flat's new owner, and it's none other than Freddy. As part of his redemption, encouraged by his group therapy, Freddy not only buys Jason's wedding ring for him in the finale but also contributes his wealth towards aiding the lives of those he loves most (in this case, Nikki and Jason). Through the character of Freddy, Trying is making a statement about found families, not only in regard to adopted children but loved ones of all kinds.

