Apple TV+ finally announced the release date for Season 3 of Trying, their heartwarming comedy about a couple desperately trying to enter parenthood. Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall) finally got their wish at the end of Season 2, and now they'll finally get to explore the joys and terrors of raising children together. They'll start that journey while trying to hang on to their kids on July 22. New episodes will air every Friday thereafter through September 9.

Trying has been a critical and audience smash since its release for its real depictions of the struggles of infertility and trying to adopt. Nikki and Jason find themselves unable to conceive a child even though they desperately want one, so they must push through the arduous adoption process. That comes with plenty of worries in its own right as they wonder if they'll stand out as good candidates among the other seemingly perfect couples. Even once they get accepted to adopt at the end of Season 1, the troubles only continue as they need to go through the matching process to find the child most suitable for their home. All the while, they have to balance familial relations and their own partnership.

Season 2 finally saw the couple take in two kids, Princess (Eden Togwell) and Tyler (Mickey McAnulty), and yet things still aren't perfect. While they're happy to finally have kids of their own, they must fight desperately to keep both of them, considering Tyler was never assigned to them and only stowed away in their car. Season 3 will see them trying their best to get to know their new kids while pleading to keep them, something that's a lot trickier than they imagined. Immediately, their parenting skills are tested, as well as their relationships with each other and their close friends and family, but if the first look photo which shows Nikki and Jason enjoying a dance with one another at a children's party is any indication, they'll be fine.

Joining Smith, Spall, Togwell, and McAnulty in the upcoming Season 3 of Trying are Oliver Chris, Sian Brooke, Darren Boyd, and Robyn Cara. Andy Wolton created, wrote, and executive produced the show in what can only be described as his big break. Outside the series, he only has a couple of small credits in shows like The Coopers vs. The Rest and The Amazing World of Gumball. Directing the series is Jim O’Hanlon (Catastrophe, Marvel’s The Punisher) who also executive produces alongside Josh Cole. Sam Pinnell (Motherland, Derry Girls) produced the series with Tim Mannion on as co-producer. BBC studios produced the series.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Trying can be watched in their entirety on Apple TV+. The wait for Season 3 won't be much longer with the first episode airing on July 22.

