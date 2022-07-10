Parenthood is no easy feat. We've seen the different challenges that the main characters face in ABC comedy Modern Family, we've seen young parents Josh and Emily struggle to raise their six-year-old child in HBO Max’s Close Enough, and we've seen what can happen to a couple when they have kids in CTV’s Children Ruin Everything. Now, Nikki and Jason have proven that the journey to parenthood can be just as difficult as actual parenting in the Apple TV+ comedy show Trying.

Trying follows the lives of Nikki and Jason, a couple who just want a baby. But, they struggle with conceiving a child and when their chances with IVF become too slim for a high cost, they decide to explore adoption. But with a new journey to parenthood comes new challenges and the couple finds themselves in various challenges while also trying to get ready to face the adoption panel. With their disorderly lives, their crazy friends, and their dysfunctional families, will the couple be able to convince the adoption panel that they’re fit to be parents?

Trying was created and written by Andy Wolton and directed by Jim O'Hanlon. Andy Wolton and Jim O'Hanlon are also executive producers of the show alongside Josh Cole. Trying is produced by Chris Sussman and Emma Lawson. The first season of Trying premiered on May 1, 2020, while the second season premiered on May 21, 2021.

Now, with the third season just around the corner, here’s everything you need to know about it from the release date to the plot.

Image via Apple TV+

Related:‘Breeders’ Season 3 Trailer: Familial Strife Continues on Martin Freeman’s Parenting Comedy

When Will Trying Season 3 Be Released?

Trying Season 3 will be released on July 22, 2022, on Apple TV+. If you don’t have Apple TV+, there’s still time to subscribe at $4.99 a month with a seven-day free trial or you can also make an annual subscription of $49.99.

How Many Episodes Will Trying Season 3 Have?

Trying Season 3 will have eight episodes just like its first and second season. Each episode will have a runtime of about 26 - 30 minutes.

Where Can You Stream Previous Seasons of Trying?

You can stream all episodes of Seasons 1 and 2 of Trying on Apple TV+.

Watch the Trying Season 3 Trailer

Apple TV+ released the official trailer for Trying Season 3 on June 23, 2022. The trailer picks up after the events of the Season 2 finale. Nikki and Jason are finally parents but the responsibilities aren’t easing up. There’s waking up early, making breakfast, school runs, and more. Meanwhile, Nikki is also having a hard time figuring things out. She points out to Jason that despite how hard she tries to do everything by the book, nothing works out for her. Meanwhile, Jason doesn’t and everything works out for him. The trailer shows us what to expect this season, a lot of hard work, and a struggle to balance things out.

What Is Trying Season 3 About?

The official synopsis for Trying Season 3 as it reads on Apple TV+ says:

After a dramatic end to season two, the eight-episode third season of “Trying” picks up with Nikki (BAFTA nominee Esther Smith) and Jason (SAG Award nominee Rafe Spall) waking up as new parents to two children they are still getting to know. Now they just have to keep hold of them, which proves to be trickier than they initially thought. Thrown straight into the parental deep end, Nikki and Jason’s relationships with each other and with their nearest and dearest are tested as they desperately try to navigate the ups and downs of parenting — while hanging onto their kids, and their sanity.

Related:Rafe Spall on Why the Apple TV+ Series 'Trying' Came at the Perfect Time

Who's in the Cast of Trying Season 3?

Image via Apple TV+

Trying stars Esther Smith, Rafe Spall, Imelda Staunton, Ophelia Lovibond, Oliver Chris, Sian Brooke, Darren Boyd, Phil Davis, Paula Wilcox, Marian McLoughlin, Cush Jumbo, and Navin Chowdhry.

Esther Smith stars as Nikki Newman in Trying Season 3. Smith is best known for her portrayal of Melodie in the British sitcom Uncle (2014 - 2017) and Rachel in Cuckoo (2014 - 2019). She has also been in TV shows such as The Midnight Beast and Skins as well as the Black Mirror episode "White Christmas". Esther Smith was also part of the original cast of the Harry Potter play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, where she portrayed Delphi Diggory.

Rafe Spall stars as Jason Ross, Nikki’s other half. Spall has appeared in many award-winning and critically acclaimed films such as Life of Pi (2012), The BFG (2016), The Ritual (2017), and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018). Like Esther Smith, Rafe Spall also appeared in the sci-fi anthology series Black Mirror in the episode titled "White Christmas". He has also appeared in other TV shows such as The Romantics (2006) and Pete Versus Life (2010 - 2011).

Imelda Staunton plays Penny, the social worker who’s helping the couple with their adoption. You might remember her roles in the romantic comedy Shakespeare in Love and Vera Drake, the latter of which earned her a BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role, and nominations for Best Actress by the Academy Awards, the Golden Globe Awards, and the Screen Actors Guild Awards. She also portrayed Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter films The Order of the Phoenix and The Deathly Hallows - Part 1. Staunton is set to portray Queen Elizabeth II in the final two seasons of The Crown, taking over from Olivia Coleman.

Trying Season 3 also stars Sian Brooke as Karen. Brooke is best known for portraying Eurus Holmes in Sherlock. She has also appeared in TV shows such as Not Safe for Work (2015) and Doctor Foster (2015 - 2017). Darren Boyd is also returning as Scott in Trying season 3. Boyd is best known for his role in the comedy series, Kiss Me Kate (1998) and the sitcom Spy (2011 - 2012). Trying Season 3 also stars Oliver Chris (Motherland, Breathless), Robyn Cara (Ackley Bridge, The Rising), Eden Togwell, and Mickey McAnulty.