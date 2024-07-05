Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Trying's Season 4 finale.

The Big Picture Season 4 of Trying balances humor and heart, exploring adoption complexities and family dynamics.

Jason's career change to social work and Princess's search for her biological mother create major shifts.

The finale leaves several dramatic cliffhangers, including Scott's ambiguous ending and Kat's return.

Since its premiere, Trying has told a heartfelt story of a couple on a mission to grow their family, but not in the traditional way, as they navigate the complex process of adopting. With constant humor, quirky characters, and a feel-good center, the show quickly became one of Apple TV+'s best and has kept that title. With a unique niche as wholesome TV, the series excels at balancing humor and heart, a talent that is still alive and well in the latest season.

Season 4 continues following the lives of Nikki (Esther Smith), Jason (Rafe Spall), Princess (Scarlett Rayner), Tyler (Cooper Turner), and the rest of their family, with an eventful season. But the finale, titled "Scott of the Atlantic," leaves more than one cliffhanger. Setting Jason on a new career path, the latest season promises more of the same emotional comedy, but what's ambiguous is the major twist of Princess and Tyler's biological mother's return. There has been some tension with Princess on the subject, and Kat's (Charlotte Riley) arrival will force Nikki and Jason to confront one of their biggest fears as parents. The rest of the family experiences change as well, with Jason's father, Vic (Phil Davis), deciding if he will continue dating, and Karen (Siân Brooke) and Scott's (Darren Boyd) dramatic and ambiguous cliffhanger. Though the show has not officially been renewed yet, there is still more to tell of the family's story.

Trying In a heartfelt comedy series, a London-based couple faces the realities of trying to adopt after failing to conceive. The show captures their emotional and often humorous encounters with the bureaucratic adoption system, their relationships with each other, and their interactions with potential children. Release Date May 1, 2020 Cast Rafe Spall , Esther Smith , Ophelia Lovibond , Oliver Chris Main Genre Comedy Seasons 4 Creator(s) Andy Wolton

'Trying' Pushes Jason Towards a Career Change

Throughout the season, Jason has worked with his son and other adopted kids by becoming a coach. He spent a lot of time unifying the group, as each child has unique issues that make team sports more difficult. After a season of working with them, Jason has them relatively under control, but in the finale, Nikki helps him realize that his effort has lost them their edge. They are losing the game because he pushed them to play without their anger. Giving a rousing speech, Jason rallies his team, and they manage to tie the game in the second half. This plot has given Jason a chance to impact the lives of these kids, including, but not limited to, his son Tyler. It also proves that he has a talent for working with them.

After watching his progress, Nikki and Jason's social worker, Noah (Karl Collins), suggests Jason pursue a career in social work. Though it requires two years of courses to be qualified, Jason is interested. After taking a job as a taxi driver in Season 3 to alleviate the family's money problems, Jason is due a job he is passionate about. He discusses it with Nikki, admitting that he wants to try, and Nikki is supportive. Though the decision is made near the end of the episode, it marks a major shift. Becoming a social worker would be a full circle moment for Jason, who struggled through the adoption process and now plans to help others.

The Return of Kat Leaves a Dramatic Cliffhanger for 'Trying'

Close

After a six-year time jump that skipped the time directly after the official adoption, Season 4 deals with a different aspect of adopted life: the complexities brought around by the child's past. Now a teenager, Princess struggles to come to terms with her history with her biological mother, feeling abandoned. Throughout Season 4, Princess searches for Kat, tracking her known addresses, but all she comes up with is a path. Nikki and Princess have faced difficulties in their relationship, especially as Princess became a teen, so she doesn't tell Nikki what she is doing. Instead, Princess confides in her Aunt Karen, who somewhat reluctantly helps. Karen's involvement creates a rift between Karen and Nikki, as Nikki feels betrayed by the lie, but they make up in the finale.

Before the finale, Princess' trail leads her to Spain, but Nikki and Jason stop her from going, and Nikki travels instead. Unlike Princess, Nikki does find Kat in the penultimate episode but doesn't tell her daughter. Kat will not answer questions, leaving Nikki as soon as she learns of their connection, so Nikki claims the trail ran cold to spare Princess. However, in the finale, Princess discovers the truth through a picture on Nikki's phone, but before she can confront Nikki, Kat shows up. The plot is left there, setting up a reunion for Kat and Princess, who already has questions to ask her biological mother. But Kat's appearance will force Nikki to face her greatest parenting fear.

What Happens With the Rest of the Family in 'Trying's Season 4 Finale?

Image via Apple TV+

After Vic reentered the dating pool for the first time since his wife's death, he faced a difficult choice when the woman he met wanted a relationship. Not ready for that, Vic realizes he really just wants to fix things, so he plans to start working as a handyman rather than dating. But that is nothing compared to Karen and Scott's story. In Season 4, Scott set his mind on rowing across the Atlantic. Though he wavered in his decision, the finale begins with his launch, which Karen promptly talks him out of. She never believed he would go through with it, but when it becomes real, she grows concerned for his safety. Though Karen does not express herself rationally, she raises valid fears. Finally admitting that she undervalues her husband, Karen convinces Scott to back out of the expedition.

But the plot doesn't end there. Scott notices his daughter's drawing to celebrate his expedition on the floor of his car, leaning to get it as his car swerves. While Karen is with Nikki and Jason, celebrating after Tyler's soccer match, Scott is nowhere to be seen. Instead, Freddy (Oliver Chris), who trained Scott in rowing, arrives at the party, announcing that he needs to speak to Karen about Scott. The series flashes to his car, with items thrown around, before showing Scott rowing out to sea.

This has been interpreted in several different ways, with some saying Scott is dead, and the rowing represents the afterlife. Others suggest he was injured, and the rowing was a dream, while still others claim Scott is alive and well, but he changed his mind, going on the dangerous journey after all. Certainly, his choosing not to give up fits the tone of the series best, but Trying is not against an emotional twist. His ambiguous ending can only be clarified in Season 5, leaving the audience clamoring for more.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Trying is available to stream on Apple TV+ in the U.S.

WATCH ON APPLE TV+