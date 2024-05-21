The Big Picture Trying Season 4 continues to explore parenthood and adoption with nuanced storytelling.

The beloved series offers a mix of humor and heartfelt moments for viewers to enjoy.

Smith and Spall deliver authentic chemistry that enhances the show's believability.

Apple TV+'s beloved series Trying returns with its fourth season, and Collider is thrilled to offer an exclusive first look with a new clip that's sure to tug at your heartstrings. The critically acclaimed comedy, led by BAFTA-nominee Esther Smith and SAG-nominee Rafe Spall, continues to take viewers on a deep dive into the complexities of parenthood and adoption. In the sneak peek, we join the family as they inspect a secondhand car, a seemingly mundane family outing that takes an unexpected turn. Their teenage daughter, Princess, portrayed by Scarlett Rayner, stumbles upon a clue that could lead her to her birth mother, a discovery which sets the stage for a season centered around identity and belonging.

Trying Season 4 propels us six years forward, where Nikki (Smith) and Jason (Spall) have matured into seasoned adopters supported by a vibrant community. Yet, as Princess's quest unfolds, they face new challenges that test their resolve and adaptability as parents. The series also stars Sian Brooke, Darren Boyd, and introduces Cooper Turner as Tyler. The show continues to be a beacon of heartfelt storytelling, seamlessly blending humor with poignant moments. Created and executive produced by Andy Wolton, and backed by BBC Studios, Trying has consistently earned praise for its earnest and relatable portrayal of family life.

As Collider's Tania Hussain noted in her review of the upcoming season, "One of the most delightfully exciting things about Trying has always been the chemistry between its leads, Smith and Spall. While the show mixes heavy drama with lighthearted humor, none of it works without them. Since the start, Smith and Spall have had the most charming, enigmatic rapport that makes you root for their on-screen counterparts. This deeply authentic connection enhances Nikki and Jason's believability as a couple and offers genuine balance to the show."

What Is the Series 'Trying' About?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Trying delves into the emotional journey of a couple grappling with the challenges of infertility and the adoption process. The series stars Smith and Spall as Nikki and Jason, a loving couple who decide to adopt after realizing they cannot have children biologically. Over the seasons, Trying explores their trials and tribulations as they navigate the complexities of the adoption system, the ups and downs of parenting, and the impact on their personal and social lives.

The show has been celebrated for its heartfelt and humorous take on sensitive topics, providing a mix of laughter and poignant moments. As Nikki and Jason meet various children, interact with social workers, and face setbacks and triumphs, viewers are treated to a story that’s as inspiring as it is entertaining. With its warm, realistic portrayal of a couple's aspiration to become parents, Trying offers a fresh perspective on what it means to make a family in the modern world.

Watch the exclusive sneak peek in the player above and be sure to tune in to Apple TV+ for the season premiere on May 22, 2024. And as always, stay tuned to Collider for more updates about the series.