The Big Picture In Trying, Scott Filburt undergoes personal growth despite being constantly belittled, showing kindness and support.

Karen, Scott's wife, doubts him and is the worst offender for belittling and mistreating him.

Scott courageously accepts public humiliation to support his family, showcasing his growth as a loving husband and father.

Apple TV's Trying is a heartwarming series following Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall) as they try to grow their family. After fertility issues, the couple turns to adoption to fulfill their dream of being parents, but to get their family, they must juggle the various obstacles that arise. Fortunately, they have the constant support of their families and friends. Showing off the lives of well-meaning people who just don't have everything together, the series creates fascinating characters to populate Nikki and Jason's lives, from Nikki's overconfident coworker Jen (Robyn Cara) to Jason's quiet but caring father Vic (Phil Davis). However, one of the quirkiest examples is constantly overlooked. Nikki's brother-in-law, Scott Filburt (Darren Boyd), is unjustly the butt of every joke.

Scott marches to the beat of his own drum. The finance guy turned author undergoes a personal journey in the series, showing that there is much more to him than the goofy caricature he represents. Often coming off as arrogant, Scott can be hard to get along with, but that is no excuse for the treatment he receives, both from his family and others. Though over-important, Scott is always kind, even when his in-laws are less than welcoming, but the worst offender is his wife, Karen (Siân Brooke), who continues to doubt him despite his unwavering support of her. Often, Scott's treatment is meant to be a joke, but it isn't funny. This man has been teased, judged, doubted by his beloved wife, and publicly humiliated in the show's first three seasons, and Season 4 needs to do better by him.

'Trying's Scott Has Flaws, But He's Not a Bad Guy

The series allows Scott's quirks to be a joke but often ventures too far, as even the people who should care for him make fun of him. From Scott's introduction, Nikki doubts him and his relationship with her sister because Scott is unemployed, despite Karen's contentment with the situation. Nikki complains about him because they have drastically different interests. Scott is into art, and Nikki is not. As he searches for a new purpose in life, Scott is picky and admittedly difficult. Often displaying overconfidence and coming off as a know-it-all, Scott is not without flaws. Certainly, he is pretentious and condescending, but Nikki makes a snap decision and judges him and Karen for being with him. Eventually, Nikki agrees to be happy for Karen, but only after Karen confides that she is settling for Scott, suggesting that, though he is good to her, he isn't really enough.

Yet, no matter how much people belittle him, Scott shows time and time again that, though odd, he's well-meaning. Scott is always happy to go to support Nikki and Jason as they prepare to adopt. He is in love with Karen, though often oblivious and not good at showing it. Scott makes mistakes but does not deserve the mistreatment of everyone he interacts with. The fact is, Scott has been unfairly treated by both the show and the characters.

Karen Is the Worst Offender in 'Trying'

Of all the people who are less than kind to Scott, his own wife is the worst. Karen doubts him often. Not only does she confide to her sister in Season 1 that she got engaged to Scott because she was lonely, but in Season 2, Karen goes a step further as she has an emotional affair with Devon (Navin Chowdhry), a single father of one of her students. While planning their wedding, Scott is focused on his new career goal, leaving Karen on her own more often than not. He seeks support from her, hoping for encouragement in his writing, but she silently begrudges his lack of help with their wedding plans. The show paints Scott in a negative light, though it is Karen who fails to express her feelings to her soon-to-be husband.

As Karen considers calling off the wedding, she resents Scott, who is happily chasing his dreams, unaware of Karen's anger. However, when he catches her in a lie, he doesn't confront her. Instead, he gives her space, letting her make a choice for herself and telling her that he loves her rather than searching for a confession. Not only are there issues surrounding their wedding, but Karen does not encourage his work the way he needs. However, when they discover Karen's talent for writing, Scott gives up on his dream to support her. Scott is good for Karen, but Karen is not always good for Scott.

Scott Accepts the Humiliation in 'Trying'

Though underestimated over and over again, Scott proves himself a kind and supportive man, not deserving of the jokes he must endure. Finally, in Season 3, Karen and her family are on Scott's side, promising a better situation for him. Yet the series must kick the character again as he learns his career opportunity is nothing more than the entire publisher making fun of him. Believing his personality to be a bit, they turn his serious writing into satire, making fun of everything that Scott is. Though taken in for a while, Scott continues after he realizes what's going on, agreeing to endure public humiliation to support Karen and their unborn child if that's what he must do. Fortunately, Karen is rightfully angered by the treatment he receives, encouraging him to back out of the deal and finally supporting him as she should.

Yet this plot demonstrates Scott's growth. The man willing to market himself as a joke for his family is a far cry from Season 1 Scott, who lets his girlfriend support him while he rejects any job that may not give him perfect happiness. Scott's exaggerated personality makes him the kind of character you don't want to meet in real life, but he is funny from behind a TV. Over the course of the series, he has grown from an irritating know-it-all to a loving husband and father, proving that all the ridicule he receives isn't right. Scott Filburt deserves better treatment as Trying continues because he hasn't done anything to deserve the constant judgment and humiliation he has endured.

