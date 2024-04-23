The Big Picture Nikki and Jason face new challenges as parents to adopted children in Trying Season 4.

The family dynamic is tested as Princess searches for her birth mother.

Trying Season 4 premieres on May 22, 2024 with a new soundtrack by BEKA.

After three seasons building up to their establishment of an ideal nuclear family, Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall) finally have all they ever wanted in Apple TV+'s hit comedy series Trying. The show from writer, creator, and executive producer Andy Wolton has thus far tracked their efforts to have kids by any means necessary, eventually resorting to the adoption process and the myriad of challenges that come with it. Now that they've resolved everything and Tyler and Princess are in their custody, they're ready for the true tests and complicated questions that come with raising adopted children. A new trailer shows the family facing new obstacles together six years later as the kids enter a new phase of their lives.

In Season 4, the family is mostly set up for the foreseeable future with a roof over their heads, a tight support network, and no stress about potentially being separated ever again. However, everyone is still facing their own issues. The trailer shows that Nikki and Jason rarely get time without the kids and parenting isn't getting any easier with age. Tyler has difficulties as an unpopular kid at school, but his dad is there to support him by starting a youth soccer team full of other misfits from around the neighborhood. Trickiest of all for Nikki and Jason is Princess, who's now a teenager and has questions for her birth mother, who left her when she was five years old. She's determined to find answers, even if she has to start digging and traveling on her own to rekindle that connection.

Throughout everything, the parents are more than ready to pick up their kids when they're down and talk to them about whatever troubles them. This life is what they've always wanted throughout the series, and now they get the chance to tackle it warts and all. While the heartwarming series will be tackling plenty more serious subjects this time around, it's never forgotten to have a few laughs along the way. Humor about the awkwardness and chaos of parenting and adulting still plays into the trailer and is a big part of why Trying has remained a success on Apple TV+.

Who Stars in 'Trying' Season 4?

The BAFTA Award-nominated Smith and SAG Award-nominated Pall are joined in Trying Season 4 by a returning Sian Brooke and BAFTA winner Darren Boyd among others. Newcomers to the cast this time around include Sexy Beast alum Scarlett Rayner and Cooper Turner, who embody the older Princess and Tyler respectively. Outside the cast, the soundtrack for these eight episodes will be taken over by London-based pop star BEKA, whose first single "Forever" can be heard in the trailer.

Trying Season 4 premieres with two episodes on Apple TV+ on May 22. New episodes follow every week through July 3. Check out the trailer above.