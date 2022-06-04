If you were forced to boil the filmography of Taiwanese director Tsai Ming-Liang into a singular theme, there’d be no answer more blatantly obvious than the topic of contemporary alienation. Through pictures like Vive L’amour, What Time Is It There?, and 2020’s breathtaking Days (quite simply one of the greatest works of that year), Tsai has the impressive ability to convey a particular concept over a dozen different ways. His work is gloomy and haunting, often using long, extended takes in which minimal action is occurring. Tsai’s filmography is entirely singular, but one can find some similarities in the work of Apichatpong Weerasethakul—whose films Memoria and Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives blatantly disregard typical rules of plotting and pacing—or Béla Tarr, a filmmaker who frequently pushes ‘slow cinema’ to great lengths in works like The Turin Horse and Sátántangó. Among Tsai’s work, one of his most poignant studies of his preferred theme of isolation and alienation is The Hole, his 1998 film about a society-crippling pandemic. It joins the ranks of other pandemic-themed films like Outbreak, Contagion, 28 Days Later. Unlike these movies, which portray the apocalyptic downfall of a society through the tone of a heart-racing thriller, Tsai’s film instead uses the pandemic as a metaphor for alienation in modern society, utilizing the director’s signature glacial pace and grim aesthetic to convey a deeply uncomfortable mood.

RELATED: How 'Sátántangó' Uses Its Length and Pace to Express Futility

Image via Fox Lorber

There are times when, through an act of expression, a piece of art and/or culture unintentionally foretells an event that actually occurs in the real world with disconcerting accuracy (the internet seems to believe that The Simpsons has an almost supernatural ability to do this). In an uncanny act of premonition, Tsai eerily prophesied what life in a dangerous pandemic can look like. It isn’t so much that The Hole is literally foreseeing the actual events of the past few years as much as it is accurately expressing their feeling. In this film, the details of the disease are generally ambiguous. Tsai shies from any excess exposition, giving the viewer bits and pieces of what it is that’s casting Taipei into such a desolate state. We know that it’s unofficially called the “Taiwan Virus”. We know that it’s likely spread through cockroaches. We also know that it’s pretty damn serious, considering that the city has been all but completely evacuated.

It’s a version of contemporary society where few people remain in cities like this. Throughout The Hole, only a handful of characters appear. Six are listed in the closing credits. Most of them hardly talk (Tsai tends to use dialogue as if it were unaffordable), and when one person speaks to another they do so with caution. In the film’s reality, the pandemic has separated people from one another both literally and figuratively. People understandably keep their distance. Any rarely-occurring social attempts are clumsy and awkward. The disease causes people to crawl on all fours in search of solitude and darkness like cockroaches—the pandemic itself can serve as a metaphor for the contagion of social disconnection.

In The Hole, an unnamed man (Lee Kang-Sheng) lives upstairs from an unnamed woman (Kuei-Mei Yang), and when the titular hole appears and connects the two apartments together, the two neighbors begin to communicate through it. The hole is given little explanation beyond the fact that a plumber (Tong Hsaing-Chu) accidentally creates it in the floor of the man’s apartment when attempting to fix a leak. It’s hard to describe (or explain) precisely what it is that the man and woman begin to do through their new opportunity to communicate. It’s something akin to the sort of passive-aggressive feuding that anybody whose lived in enough shared spaces will immediately recognize, but it’s also not too dissimilar to romantic courting. In this film’s vision of Taipei, the social fabric has warped severely enough to make these interactions as unnatural as speaking a foreign language.

Image via Fox Lorber

The hole is clearly a curse for both of the complex’s residents, but in another sense it’s an invaluable gift. It’s an unavoidable opportunity for the two to communicate—it’s something that simply has to be acknowledged. In one of the only scenes in which the two characters actually speak to each other, she tells him that a plumber’s set to come and fix the hole. She warns him that he better be home to let the plumber in and complete this job. It isn’t like he ever really goes anywhere important. On occasion, he’ll step out to a corner store to re-up on some food and beer, or wander the roofed alleyways where he’ll feed and play with a cat (later, he goes in search of the cat, mewing for it to come, but finding nothing). Nevertheless, the man expresses uncertainty whether or not he’ll be around to help the hole get fixed, as if he knows that sealing it up would ultimately seal the woman away from him.

Sharply juxtaposed against the film’s otherwise dismal, rainy (so much rain!) aesthetic are wonderfully dream-like musical numbers set to hit tunes from Hong Kong 1950’s charts. While any semblance of deep color is practically extinct in the movie’s reality, these fantasy scenes utilize lush, saturated lights, extravagant costumes, and bebop-like carefree dancing. When these musical bits end, the film invariably snaps back into reality as if they never happened. At first, they seem to come completely out of nowhere. It’s jarring. But it’s upon this intentional contrast that The Hole ingeniously builds one of its most crucial points: these are two people who want to connect. In these fantasy worlds that they build (are they actual dreams? the film never makes it clear, and it’s all the better for it), they are able to express themselves freely. In legitimate musical films, believability is never a priority. It’s through the inherent exuberance of spontaneous song and dance that feelings and motivations are revealed. Such is the case in these fantasies found in the film’s musical numbers. The characters aren’t able to properly communicate with each other, but as they dream of their cinematic performances, they’re able to say it all.

In one of the film’s greatest and most telling numbers, Grace Chang’s “I Want Your Love”, the woman courts the man. “What I want is your love/So why don’t you come closer?” she lip-syncs in the lovely sequence. It comes fresh off the tail of a scene in which the two share a missed connection in the rainy exterior of their apartment complex...it’s the kind of tender longing that would fit perfectly in a Wong Kar-Wei film. Here are two lonesome, isolated people that could find solace in each other if only they were able. Instead, the rampant virus that had caused their mutual isolation pushes on, keeping them separate.

As always, the fantasies end, and reality returns. The apocalyptic emptiness of the complex and the Taipei streets equate to a metaphorical disconnection from society. There just simply isn’t anybody to talk to. People are afraid. A lot of them have left. Most of those stubborn and reclusive enough to remain have been plagued by the roach-like symptoms of the Taiwanese Virus. If they had the desire to socialize before, they certainly don’t now.

Still, the man and the woman have a mutual repressed desire to connect. When the woman is away, the man contorts his body and grotesquely fits his leg aaaall the way through the hole and into her apartment (those uncomfortable in tight spaces may prefer to look away). The woman rambles on provocative telephone conversations that are presumably make-believe. We can’t hear anybody on the other line, and knowing that there are few people around these days one is likely to assume she isn’t actually talking to anybody but her imagination. It’s clear that both of them are painfully lonely, but it’s also clear that neither is able to open up to let the other in. With the pandemic clearing nearly everybody else out of the complex (and presumably out of Taipei as a whole), they’re left to their loneliness. They could have each other, if only they would let themselves. Instead, each resorts to avoiding the other’s gaze while passing each other by.

In the end, the woman contracts the virus and succumbs to the sporadic, roach-like behavior that it causes. The man breaks down in tears after futilely attempting to hammer his way through the hole and into his neighbor's apartment. In a magnificent shot—one of the finest in Tsai’s oeuvre—the man finally hands the woman a glass of water through the hole. She drinks, then, at last, he pulls her up through the hole and into his arms. One final fantastical musical sequence, set to Grace Chang’s “I Don’t Care Who You Are”, shows the man and the woman in a loving embrace, dressed up sharply and slow-dancing with each other. Is it only a dream, or did they overcome their alienation to find solace in each other? It’s up for interpretation, but either reading is richly poetic.

Image via Fox Lorber

The Hole is a tremendously beautiful film because of its portrayal of love and connection in times of darkness both literal and figurative. It’s a pandemic picture unlike any other, and by showing the metaphorical alienation and social destruction caused by a pandemic, Tsai makes a statement that is universally true: the distances created between us are not too vast to traverse. What we need is to be kind, to be vulnerable.

Even if only in fantasy, the man and woman are able to escape the dismal reality of their isolation by coming together, by sharing some passion, as Chang croons the final words of her song: “I don’t care you who are/but in your arms I cling/alone together in the dark/come the days of carefree spring”.