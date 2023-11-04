Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Gilded Age Season 2.

The Big Picture The Gilded Age Season 2 borrows a real historical conflict as the established New York families and new money clash between the two opera houses.

The lack of a box at the Academy of Music becomes a major obstacle for the Russells and other families in a similar situation, so a historic battle for a new opera house ensues.

Bertha Russell's campaign for the new Metropolitan Opera House is inspired by the new money families who funded the Met's construction.

The Gilded Age's return brings the constant conflict between the established families of New York's established elite and the new money back to screens with all the elegant costumes and subtle insults that the audience has come to expect. The historical drama centers on two particular examples of these opposing parties as it details the clash between the old families of New York's society and the recent arrivals who desire to join the elite with their newfound fortunes. Specifically, the story introduces two families: the Russells, who recently made their fortune in railroads, and the van Rhijns, who claim to have long been tastemakers in New York. Now, living so close together, they must constantly contend with each other and their different ideologies.

The series shows change coming to New York as Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon) determinedly climbs the social ladder, forcing even the stubborn Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) to acknowledge her. But, their differences have no easy solution. Agnes represents many like her, who constantly refuse Bertha but attempt to play nice when the situation requires it. But Bertha sees through the pleasantries and aims to become a fully accepted member of society despite her background. Yet, there are many hurdles for her to jump.

Season 2 revolves around one such obstacle: the Russells' lack of a box at the Academy of Music. This dilemma is borrowed from history as the show builds a fight for a new opera house led by Bertha and other new money families. Though the characters themselves are fictional, the war between the Metropolitan Opera House and the Academy of Music was a real event in this time period, as the society's drama impacted New York's famous theater scene. While the actual conversations in the show are fictionalized, the story follows real-life events, meaning the audience knows who will win this argument.

What Does 'The Gilded Age' Season 2 Have to Do With Opera Houses?

Though Bertha Russell has already faced contention from the old guard, she finally gained some acceptance at the end of Season 1. Yet she is willing to endanger that by campaigning to change the voluntarily stagnant society. Bertha openly supports the new Metropolitan Opera House. When New York's only opera house, the Academy of Music, refuses to sell the Russells a box, Bertha takes it as a personal insult, insisting that it is the work of Mrs. Astor (Donna Murphy), the old society's unofficial leader with whom Bertha negotiated an uneasy peace. Rather than patiently waiting her turn while a box opens up, as advised, Bertha takes action. She hosts a party to promote the Metropolitan Opera House. Bertha invites anyone who would come, claiming it is for opera enthusiasts rather than a sales pitch for a new venue. She even has a renowned performer, Christina Nilsson (Sarah Joy Miller), give a preview, transforming her staircase into a stage for the experience. The spectacle cannot help but amaze her guests, but it isn't enough.

Bertha's actions anger some of the Academy of Music's loyal patrons, who like having the ability to shut out aspiring society members and keep them at a disadvantage. Mrs. Astor threatens to leave the party so as not to damage her relationship with the Academy but stays, fearing a scandal. Certainly, this event does not end in a decisive victory, but Bertha draws the lines for the upcoming war. While the families who have been rejected for boxes at the Academy of Music, like the Russells, are on board for a new, more spacious venue, those Bertha has long desired to impress are offended. But they all know how powerful George Russell (Morgan Spector) is and are unlikely to say anything directly. The fight instigated is largely historic, but in the real battle of opera houses, Bertha Russell wasn't there to champion the cause.

What Is the History Behind the Metropolitan Opera House That Inspired 'The Gilded Age' Season 2?

During the 1880s, the opera was one of the popular places for the members of the social elite to mingle. The young men and women could interact within the strict rules that governed their society. And the experience of the show proves to everyone that anyone present had money. All the up-and-coming families wanted to be a part of the action, but the only opera house in New York, the Academy of Music, had a long waiting list for its box seats. The established families locked down their boxes when the Academy opened in the 1850s and filled the limited space. With few willing to give up their prized boxes, there was little room left for the newer families despite their wealth. This was a tactical error for the Academy as it made enemies of some of New York's wealthiest citizens. Tired of the exclusion, families, including the Vanderbilts, the Morgans, the Goulds, and the Havemeyers, decided to do something about it, funding a new venue called the Metropolitan Opera House.

After the Met was founded, there was an inevitable competition between the city's two opera houses, which catered to the same people and hoped for the same performers. Despite resistance from the Academy's patrons, the Met's impressive shows won them over. Attracting the most notable performers from around the world, the Met was impossible to deny. Long-time Academy box holders purchased boxes at the Met, giving in to the change, including Mrs. Astor (who is both a historical figure and a character in The Gilded Age). The Academy was overshadowed and eventually closed, making the Met New York's leading opera house. Though the Met organization is still present, the original opera house is gone since a larger facility opened in 1966 to accommodate the exponential growth, and the old Met, which caused so much drama among the upper class, was torn down.

'The Gilded Age's Bertha Russell May Have Been Loosely Inspired by This Real-Life Figure

The story seen in The Gilded Age isn't exactly the same, since many of the characters are fictional — but there is a clear relation between the events. Bertha Russell herself wasn't a real part of history, but there is speculation that Alva Vanderbilt inspired the character. Alva Vanderbilt was a force for the Metropolitan Opera House, like Bertha, and the fictional Russells represent many families in the same position who assisted the Metropolitan Opera House's rise to prominence. Without the help of the unsatisfied rich, the Met would not be what it is today. As The Gilded Age's story develops, it has the guidance of history, suggesting an eventual victory for Bertha and her ilk, not that anyone could doubt her. Given that the Met triumphs over the Academy, the end of the season is all but assured, but the show promises to deliver plenty of drama in the process.

The Gilded Age Season 2 airs on Sunday nights on HBO and is available to stream on Max.

