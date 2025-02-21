At a time when there are over a dozen streaming platforms to choose from, most of which seem to only increase in price year after year, there are still a few free (with ads) options out there. Advertising-based video on-demand platforms like Pluto TV, The Roku Channel, and Tubi are home to a vast array of films and television series, and Tubi is particularly notable for the breadth of its catalog. Owned by the Fox Corporation, Tubi partners with studios like MGM, Lionsgate, and Paramount to host a variety of content from the past and present, distinguishing itself from its paid competitors with its extensive collection of older films. You could scroll through Tubi for hours and find titles dating back to the early 1900s, art house and foreign films, award-winning documentaries, campy slashers, and plenty of recognizable favorites, including a few recent blockbusters like Dune: Part 1 and Blue Beetle. With 97 million monthly active users in 2024, Tubi has become one of the best free streamers out there, and taking a trip down the Tubi rabbit hole will introduce you to films you would probably never come across on some of the more popular paid platforms.

Tubi Has Become One of the Most Popular Free Streamers of the 2020s

Image via Tubi

Though Tubi was first launched over 10 years ago, it really started picking up steam in 2020 when millions were locked in their homes looking for a distraction from the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, the year Tubi was acquired by Fox, the platform saw a 65% increase in monthly users from the year prior, for a total of 33 million. Four years later that number nearly tripled, and Tubi's popularity only grew as it became available in other locations outside the United States, including Canada, Mexico, Australia, the United Kingdom, and several Central American countries. As Tubi continues to blossom, the first quarter of 2025 has already introduced more viewers to the platform with its Super Bowl LIX broadcast in partnership with FOX Sports, which became the most streamed Super Bowl in history.

So what is it that makes Tubi so appealing? Aside from its $0 price tag, Tubi’s diverse catalog of films and TV shows, old and new, make it an enticing alternative to paid streamers. It's incredibly easy to fall down the Tubi rabbit hole and stumble across films and entire cinematic subgenres you've never heard of. Tubi is like the quirky younger sibling of all the major streaming platforms out there, and its last few Super Bowl commercials – each memorably bizarre in their own way – capture what exactly it is that sets Tubi apart from other popular streamers, in the weirdest ways possible. You may recall this year's Western-themed Super Bowl ad featuring a young man with a fleshy cowboy head coming of age and embracing his individuality, or the 2023 horror-inspired ad depicting human-sized rabbits yanking people from their homes and cars to drag them down the Tubi Rabbit Hole. Its tagline, "Find rabbit holes you didn’t know you were looking for," perfectly encapsulates Tubi’s appeal.

The Tubi Rabbit Hole Runs Deep

Image via Tubi

There’s no question that the most popular present-day films and series reside on the top paid streaming platforms, like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+, which produce their own original content and become a landing spot for a lot of films after their theatrical runs. But if you’re looking to broaden your cinematic horizons a bit further, Tubi is the place for you. Cinephiles may be drawn to Tubi’s expansive collection of older films, something popular paid streamers like Netflix and Hulu are severely lacking. For example, the oldest English-language film currently on Netflix in the United States is The Sting, which was released in 1973, and Hulu’s small collection of “classics” consists of just three films you can watch without an add-on: White Men Can’t Jump (1992), Die Hard (1988), and The Sound of Music (1965). Max has arguably the strongest selection of older films out of all the paid streamers, recently expanding its Turner Classic Movie hub and hosting classics like Casablanca (1942), and seminal films in cinema history like A Trip to the Moon (1902) and Bicycle Thieves (1948). But none of these platforms hold a candle to the sheer number of older films in Tubi's catalog.

If you’re looking for some real deep cuts, Tubi has you covered more than any other subscription-based streaming service out there. Though there are plenty of recognizable classics, like North by Northwest and Some Like It Hot, there's also an entire collection dedicated to the platform's lesser-known older films called "Pre-1950 with less than 5k watches on Letterboxd," which consists of dozens of titles, including Josephine Baker’s debut film, Siren of the Tropics, and Westerns like Sunset in El Dorado and Raiders of Red Gap. Tubi also has a collection called Nostalgia TV, where you can find shows like Gilligan's Island, The Carol Burnett Show, and Good Times. This vast library of older films and series also explains one of Tubi's most interesting demographic trends — the fact that over half of its users are over the age of 50.

Even if classics aren't your thing, Tubi has an abundance of high-quality cinema from all over the world to comb through, along with considerable cultural diversity, with collections like Bollywood Dreams, Black Cinema, K-Drama+, Italian Horror & Giallo, and more. Tubi is also home to plenty of familiar favorites and a wide variety of "so bad they're good" movies for those looking for an easier watch. For as many Oscar-winning films as there are on Tubi, there's double the amount of obscure content, from iconic silent films like Metropolis, 1960s spaghetti Westerns, '80s cult classics, and much more. Fans of Robert Eggers' Nosferatu can find several of its previous iterations on Tubi, and horror fanatics will enjoy perusing its collection of campy slashers like Zombeavers and Microwave Massacre. And if you’re a sucker for cheesy Netflix originals, Tubi has some of its own original content of similar caliber to choose from, like Crushed and Sidelined: The QB and Me. Like its bizarre Super Bowl ads suggest, Tubi is the place for those who aren't concerned with keeping up with what's popular right now and prefer to explore genres that appeal specifically to them.

The Tubi Paradox

So, if Tubi has such a massive catalog at no cost to the consumer, why is it hardly mentioned in the same breath as paid services like Netflix and Hulu? At this point, it's not the presence of ads, as several streamers, including Netflix and Prime Video, have introduced ad-supported tiers at a lower cost than ad-free subscriptions. I present to you the Tubi paradox: What makes Tubi uniquely appealing is also what prevents it from making it to the big leagues of the paid streaming platforms. Tubi stands out because of its size and scope, with an incredibly diverse selection of titles from the past, but a smaller library of content released over the last five-ish years. While this is a non-issue for some, it could also be what turns others off from Tubi.

Viewers flock to paid streaming services not only because recent films end up there in a matter of months after their theatrical runs, but also because of their original content. And though Tubi does have its own original content, like its new workplace sitcom The Z-Suite, there’s no Tubi original that has reached the same level of popularity or critical acclaim as shows like Stranger Things, Severance, or The Bear. If Tubi were to expand its original content and launch its own massively successful series like Stranger Things that drives significantly more traffic, generates discussion on social media, and takes home major awards, it's not outside the realm of possibility that Tubi may then introduce a subscription fee. Tubi is unique in that what drives viewers to the platform is also what hinders it from reaching the same degree of cultural relevancy as something like Netflix or Max.

Nevertheless, on Tubi, there’s truly something for everyone, and its lack of a monthly fee makes its impressively wide range of content available to those who aren’t willing or able to pay for multiple different streaming services every month. So, if you don’t mind putting up with some sporadic commercial breaks and venturing outside what's popular right now, take a trip down the Tubi rabbit hole. You might just find your new favorite film.