Rejoice! ‘Tuca & Bertie’ Is Getting a Season 2 on Adult Swim

Tuca & Bertie, the critically acclaimed animated series from creator Lisa Hanawalt, was cancelled by Netflix after only one season, stirring an outcry among fans leveling very fair criticism at the streaming giant, which seems content to give us multiple seasons of shows like Hemlock Grove. But nearly a year after its untimely cancellation, Tuca & Bertie fans finally have some reason to celebrate – Adult Swim has resurrected the show for a second season.

As reported by The Wrap, Season 2 will bring back stars Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong for 10 new episodes, which will air on Adult Swim in 2021.

“I’ve been a fan of Adult Swim shows since my teens,” Hanawalt said, “so I’m thrilled to bring my beloved fowl to the party and be a new voice for a fresh decade of absurd, irreverent, yet heartwarming adult animation.” Hanawalt developed the show based on her webcomic Tuca the Tucan, and also worked as a producer and production designer on Netflix’s Bojack Horseman.

The show follows Tuca (Haddish) and Bertie (Wong), two humanoid bird best friends who live in the same apartment complex. Tuca is free-spirited, as opposed to the anxious and more practical Bertie. The Walking Dead's Steven Yeun also stars as Bertie's boyfriend Speckle. Critics and fans alike praised the show for its empathetic handling of mental health issues, addiction, and trauma, as well as having an all-female crew and a mostly female cast, which is unfortunately extremely rare. Luckily, the show has found a new home on Adult Swim, where it will hopefully get four more seasons and a movie.