The show was renewed ahead of the last two episodes of Season 2 still set to premiere this month.

Tuca & Bertie are set to keep soaring on Adult Swim! The show has officially been renewed for a third season ahead of its Season 2 finale, per a press release announcing the good news. Adult Swim also confirmed that they had secured international rights for broadcasting Season 2 and 3, making it the main hub for Tuca and Bertie's adventures moving forward. The show's final two episodes of Season 2 will premiere August 8 and August 15.

Tuca & Bertie stars the voices of Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong as the titular BFFs, a toucan and a songbird who live in the same building and couldn't be more opposite from each other in their personalities, with Tuca's impulsive tendencies often contradicting Bertie's more level-headed sensibilities. In addition to Haddish and Wong, the series has featured the voices of such phenomenal actors as Steven Yeun as Bertie's boyfriend Speckle, Nicole Byer, Richard E. Grant, Kate Berlant, Pamela Adlon, Sasheer Zamata, and Patti Harrison. Guest stars have included Awkwafina, Tig Notaro, Amber Ruffin, Tessa Thompson, Maria Bamford, Max Greenfield, Randall Park, and Margaret Cho. The show initially aired on Netflix for its first season, but, after being canceled on the streamer, was later given new life on Adult Swim.

Tuca & Bertie is created and executive produced by Lisa Hanawalt, with Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Noel Bright, Steven A. Cohen, Haddish, and Wong also serving as executive producers, The series is produced by Michael Eisner’s The Tornante Company with the animation being done at Shadowmachine.

Tuca & Bertie's final two Season 2 episodes will air on August 8 and August 15, with a Season 3 premiere date yet to be announced. Check out the official synopsis below:

Tuca (Haddish) and Bertie (Wong) are best friends, and they’re both full of ghosts! Bertie is busy excavating her inner ghouls with the help of a therapist, while Tuca prefers to stuff hers behind the toilet. She’ll deal with them later, right now she’s just too busy trying not to be single anymore! Meanwhile, Speckle (Steven Yeun) is building a new house but soon finds he's driven to the brink of insanity... good thing he’s just a cartoon.

