Primetime anchor and renowned fearmonger and conspiracy theorist Tucker Carlson is officially out at Fox News. The news is quite surprising, considering how essential Carlson's Tucker Carlson Tonight has been for the network's extremist rhetoric. Even more surprising is the immediacy of his exit, as Carlson's firing is effective immediately.

Fox News made the announcement this morning, issuing the following statement: "FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor. Mr. Carlson’s last program was Friday April 21st. Fox News Tonight will air live at 8 PM/ET starting this evening as an interim show helmed by rotating FOX News personalities until a new host is named."

His exit is quite sudden and unexpected, as Carlson gave no indication of his impending departure from the network on his final show on Friday. The news comes shortly after Fox News settled its defamation lawsuit from Dominion. Dominion sued Fox News following inflammatory reporting surrounding their voting systems in the 2020 presidential election. Many Fox hosts, including Carlson, fed into conspiracy theories surrounding Dominion's voting systems. These conspiracy theories fed into the turmoil following Joseph Biden's election, ultimately resulting in a violent attack on the United States Capitol in which many insurrectionists stormed the capitol building hoping to keep Donald Trump in power following his 2020 election loss.

This was not Carlson's only intersection with conspiracy theories, however. For decades Carlson has been instrumental in pedaling hatred and bigotry. His latest gripes involved the shift in the M&M mascots to be less sexy (a weird hill to die on), and Bud Light's choice to gift transgender TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney a personalized six-pack of the iconic beer.

Carlson began his mainstream reporting career in 2000 at CNN, and began working at Fox News in 2009. Carlson has been a mouthpiece for promoting right-wing extremist rhetoric for years, with his reporting taking a hard right turn near the 2016 presidential election. He has, for years, promoted far-right conspiracies and rhetoric, often promoting replacement theory, a racist theory that suggests that white people are being 'replaced' by minorities. This theory has been used by white nationalists and far-right conspiracy theorists in order to justify hate crimes and racist social movements. Carlson also promoted conspiracy theories surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to the politicization of a public health crisis that lead to the virus's deadly and often uncontrolled outbreak in the United States.

Carlson, for all of his hatred, has often ranked as the number one most-watched program on Fox News, and even on Cable television as a whole. Carlson's next move is yet unknown, but it's clear that Fox has lost perhaps one of its most powerful and malignant mouthpieces.