Netflix fans rejoice. It’s almost time. Netflix’s Tudum is returning bigger and better than ever with a livestream from São Paolo, Brazil. But, the news gets even more exciting as this time around, Tudum: A Global Fan Event will also be coming to audiences live at the city’s Fundação Bienal in Ibirapuera Park. Finally, after three long years of dealing with the pandemic, it looks like things are finally beginning to return to normal with Netflix running with the chance to bring fans never-before-seen trailers, footage, and first looks at a handful of films, shows, and games in a live attendance capacity.

To say that Netflix has absolutely packed the lineup of stars for the festivities would be a massive understatement. From Extraction’s Chris Hemsworth and Sam Hargrave to The Witcher’s Henry Cavill, Joey Batey, Freya Allan, and Anya Charlotra, and even Rebel Moon’s Sofia Boutella and Zack and Deborah Snyder, the names are all here. Quite literally just the tip of the iceberg, Tudum: A Global Fan Event promises to deliver on its name with appearances from the casts and creators of series and films like The Three-Body Problem, Heart of Stone, Outer Banks, Avatar: The Last Airbender, One Piece, Bridgerton, Wednesday, Stranger Things, You, Cobra Kai, and so many more. Heck, even Arnold Schwarzenegger will be there on behalf of his recently released high-octane series, FUBAR.

The team over at Netflix headquarters really left no stone unturned when it came to planning an event specifically designed for its dedicated fandom. On top of the insane list of names appearing at the event both live and virtually, Tudum: A Global Fan Event, which is taking place during Netflix’s three-day convention in mid-June, will also feature more than 2,000 square meters of games, live entertainment, and more for fans to fully immerse themselves in the worlds they so love and maybe even meet a celeb or two while they’re at it.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: The 10 Best R-Rated Movies on Netflix Right Now

When is Tudum: A Global Fan Event and How Can I Get in on the Fun?

Netflix’s event will air live from Brazil on June 17, 2023, at 1:30 PT, 4:30 ET, and 5:30 BRT here. For those hoping to celebrate the return of the in-person celebration in São Paulo, tickets will be available at the incredible price of free beginning on June 2 via a first-come, first-serve style. You can find them here.

Check out a trailer for the festivities below.