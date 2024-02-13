The A24 production company rarely shies away from taking on projects with deeply emotional (and sometimes bizarre) plots. Tuesday is no different, as it addresses the trauma of losing someone you love, with a fantastical twist. The bond between a parent and child (in this case, a mother and daughter) is put to the test as the two of them brace themselves for the inevitable loss that looms over their heads like a shadow. Similar themes have been addressed in movies such as My Sister’s Keeper, with Abigail Breslin and Cameron Diaz, or Babyteeth, with Eliza Scanlen and Essie Davis. If you’re the kind of person who enjoys watching heart-wrenching, emotional movies that make you cry your eyes out, you’re in the right spot. After its successful worldwide premiere, Tuesday will be coming soon to theaters. This article will tell you everything we know so far about the latest film from A24.

While A24 has already begun marketing Tuesday, it has not yet given the movie a release date. Tuesday had its official world premiere on September 1, 2023, at the 50th Telluride Film Festival, followed by an October 11 screening at the BFI London Film Festival.

Will ‘Tuesday’ Have A Theatrical Release?

Given the backing power of production companies A24, BBC Film, and the BFI, it’s more than likely that Tuesday will have a theatrical release before moving to streaming platforms and VOD. Tuesday will likely have a limited release, showing in select theaters in the United States sometime in 2024. Thanks to the new output deal between HBO/Max and A24 that brings the entertainment company's theatrical film slate exclusively to Warner Bros Discovery's HBO, Max, and Cinemax, Tuesday will likely be available to stream on Max after its theatrical run, joining other A24 titles such as Priscilla and The Iron Claw.

Watch the Trailer for ‘Tuesday’

The trailer for Tuesday provides a better insight into what to expect and the emotional rollercoaster ride audiences are in for. It highlights moments of laughter and lightheartedness between mother and daughter and tear-jerking intimate moments. The appearance of Death as a macaw with a large scar going through one eye initially intimidates the titular character, Tuesday, but she learns that she has an interesting effect on him too, once they start speaking with one another.

What Is ‘Tuesday’ About?

Tuesday is a fantastical drama that centers on single mother Zora and her terminally ill daughter, Tuesday. The two of them are extremely close to each other, and Zora tries to maintain a stoic appearance about Tuesday’s inevitable death, for her daughter’s sake. Tuesday requires extensive full-time care, as her condition worsens, which plagues Zora with pre-grief as she struggles to imagine a future without her daughter in her life.

One day, Tuesday is approached by a large, ragged-looking Scarlett Macaw. In her presence, it shrinks to the size of a mouse, allowing her to pick him up. Tuesday soon learns that the magical parrot is actually the embodiment of Death, and the two quickly form a friendship. Death shrinks even smaller so that he can hide inside Tuesday’s ear and have private conversations with her about life, loss, guilt, and grief. Eventually, she convinces him to make his presence known to Zora, who must finally acknowledge the fact that her daughter has (quite literally) been talking to and growing closer to Death. Not unlike A24’s Oscar-winning drama The Whale, (which also tackled similar themes of love, loss, guilt, and grief between a parent and child), Tuesday is a film that you should probably watch with a few tissues on hand.

The official synopsis for Tuesday from A24 reads:

A mother (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and her teenage daughter (Lola Petticrew) must confront Death when it arrives in the form of an astonishing talking bird. From debut filmmaker Daina O. Pusić, Tuesday is a heart-rending fairy tale about the echoes of loss and finding resilience in the unexpected.

Who Is in the Cast of ‘Tuesday’?

Zora is portrayed by Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Seinfeld). She has won seven Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, once for her role in The New Adventures of Old Christine, and six for her performance as Selina Meyer in Veep. Although she’s best known for her comedic chops, the trailer alone for Tuesday proves that she has a much wider range and depth to her acting abilities. Lola Pettigrew will take on the role of the titular character, Tuesday. Pettigrew is an Irish actress best known for her portrayal of Izzie Brannick in Bloodlands as well as Jane Seymour in Anne Boleyn. She has also appeared in movies such as She Said, Wolf, and Shadows.

Death, in the form of a size-changing macaw, will be voiced by Arinzé Kene (The Pass). Kene has most recently appeared in the biographical drama, Lee, as Major Jonesy and will also be in the upcoming drama, Harvest. Leah Harvey (Foundation) joins the cast of Tuesday as Nurse Billie along with Ellie James (The Winter King) as Willow, Taru Devani (Animal) as Ira, Jay Simpson (Pistol) as Spike, and David Sibley (The Last Letter from Your Lover) as Robert. Beyond their character names, it is unclear what roles they will play in the film.

Who Made ‘Tuesday’?

In May 2021, it was announced that Daina Oniunas-Pusić would be making her directorial debut for a feature-length film starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lola Pettigrew, Arinzé Kene, and Leah Harvey. In addition to directing, Oniunas-Pusić also wrote the screenplay for Tuesday. The film is backed by A24, BBC Film, the BFI, and Cinereach and will be distributed by A24. Cinematography will be handled by The Florida Project’s Alexis Zabé and the music will be composed by Anna Meridith. Meredith also composed the score for A24’s coming-of-age movie directed by Bo Burnham, Eighth Grade. Tuesday is executive produced by Philipp Engelhorn (The Assistant), Natascha Wharton (Billy Elliot), Elliott Whitton (Marcel the Shell With Shoes On), and Eva Yates (Aftersun). Additionally, the film is co-produced by Helen Gladders (Run), Ivana MacKinnon (Slumdog Millionaire), and Oliver Roskill (The Pod Generation).

When and Where Was ‘Tuesday’ Filmed?

Filming for Tuesday took place in the United Kingdom between June and late July 2021.

Stay tuned here for the announcement of the official theatrical release date, as the article will be updated once that information has been revealed!