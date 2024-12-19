It’s been a big year for Taylor Sheridan, with a number of his shows, such as Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, Lioness, and Yellowstone all airing new seasons, in addition to the new release of Landman, his latest creation starring Billy Bob Thornton and Jon Hamm that’s scored record viewership for Paramount+. However, one of the projects that spent weeks atop the Paramount+ streaming charts, even beating Lioness and Landman after its second season had already concluded, was Tulsa King. Now, Paramount has announced that the second season of Tulsa King will arrive on Blu-ray and DVD on March 18, almost exactly four months after the Season 2 finale. The physical media set will include new featurettes of behind-the-scenes looks at new characters, never-before-seen footage, and interviews with cast and crew members.

Tulsa King follows Dwight “The General” Manfredi, a criminal who is released from prison after 25 years and exiled to Tulsa, Oklahoma, who decides to begin building the criminal underworld in the town using his shady connections. Sylvester Stallone plays the lead role of Dwight Manfredi in the series, and he was even nominated for a CCA Super Award for his performance in the first season. Featuring alongside Stallone in recurring roles as Martin Starr, who plays Bodhi, Jay Will as Tyson, Max Casella as Armand Truisi, Vincent Piazza as Vince Antonacci, Domenick Lombardozzi as Charlie Invernizzi, Garrett Hedlund as Mitch Keller, and Dana Delany as Margaret Devereaux. Frank Grillo and Neal McDonough, who were absent from the first season, also picked up recurring roles in Season 2 as Cal Threshner and Bill Bevilaqua, respectively.

Has ‘Tulsa King’ Been Renewed for Season 3?

Tulsa King has not officially been renewed for a third season yet, but that announcement is likely coming after the success of the second season, which scored a perfect 100% from critics and a 78% rating from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Another Sheridan series, The Mayor of Kingstown (Jeremy Renner), was renewed for a fourth season yesterday after the Season 3 finale on August 4, so if Paramount follows a similar timeline with Tulsa King, it would mean a renewal announcement for Sylvest Stallone’s series could be coming around February.

Tulsa King will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on March 18. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the series and watch the first two seasons of Tulsa King on Paramount+.

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+