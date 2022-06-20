Dana Delany joins Paramount+'s new original series, Tulsa King. The announcement comes as a celebration of the streamer’s debut in the UK and Ireland on June 22. Delany will be joining alongside previously announced series lead Sylvester Stallone.

Tulsa King follows New York mafia capo Dwight ‘The General’ Manfredi (Stallone), who is released from prison after 25 years and is unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a crew from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet. Delany is set to play Margaret, an affluent and influential equestrian and owner of a sprawling horse farm and animal preserve. She is a formidable presence and a trustee of the Annie Oakley Society.

Delany made her mark as Army nurse Colleen McMurphy on China Beach, for which she received two Emmy Awards and four nominations for Best Dramatic Actress. She also received an Emmy nomination for a guest-starring role in the CBS drama Family Law. Delany’s additional television credits include Body of Proof, Desperate Housewives, Hand of God, and most recently The American Guest. She has also been the voice of Lois Lane on Superman: TAS, The Batman, and Justice League, and Batman: Mask of the Phantasm.

The Sopranos and The Wolf of Wall Street fame Terence Winter will serve as showrunner and writer. Academy Award nominee creator Taylor Sheridan will serve as executive producer. Sheridan, Winter, Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Allen Coulter, and Braden Aftergood all serve as the executive producers on the series.

Delany joins previously announced series regulars Stallone, Andrea Savage (I'm Sorry), Martin Starr (Silicon Valley), Max Casella (The Tender Bar), Domenick Lombardozzi (The Irishman), Vincent Piazza (Boardwalk Empire), Jay Will (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), A.C. Peterson (Superman & Lois), and Garrett Hedlund (The United States vs. Billie Holiday).

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, Tulsa King will premiere with two episodes on Sunday, November 13 on Paramount+. The series will also premiere on Paramount+ in Canada on November 13, followed by a premiere in Australia and The UK on November 14. The series will air later this year on Paramount+ in Latin America and in additional territories upon the launch of the service.