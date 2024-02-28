The Big Picture Tulsa King will be released on CBS after success on Paramount+.

Airing on broadcast TV will increase awareness for Tulsa King ahead of the second season on streaming.

Sylvester Stallone leads the Taylor Sheridan-helmed series.

After a successful debut on Paramount+, the first season of Tulsa King is getting a release on CBS. The move comes after the studio had a great amount of success after airing the first two seasons of Yellowstone on broadcast television, allowing a wider audience to enjoy the story of the Dutton family. The release strategy will also create more awareness for Tulsa King before the second season of the series premieres on the streaming platform this fall, continuing the journey of The General (Sylvester Stallone) as he finds a way to get out of prison once more. Season 1 does not yet have a release date on the network but is expected to fit into CBS' summer slate.

Tulsa King introduced Dwight "The General" Manfredi as a New York Mafia capo who was recently released from jail after serving as a prisoner for twenty-five years. One of his bosses, Charles Inverzzini (Vincent Piazza), sends him to Tusla after Dwight's told there's no work for him in New York. Despite feeling used after protecting the crime family for so many years, the protagonist of Tulsa King has to recruit a new team that can allow him to establish himself as the powerful criminal he used to be. Unfortunately for him, senior ATF agent Stacy Beale (Andrea Savage), his love interest, is assigned to follow his trail.

While The General is the protagonist of Tulsa King, his story wouldn't be as interesting without the presence of Bodhi (Martin Starr), Tyson (Jay Will), and Manny (Max Casella). Even if his crew needs a lot of improvement when he first recruits them, Dwight is sure that he can run a successful operation with enough time and resources. A criminal empire can't be built in a single day, and even if Pete Inverzinni (A.C. Peterson) was a formidable leader decades ago, his reign was approaching its final days. It was up to Dwight to step up to the challenge of becoming the one and only Tulsa King.

Who Is Behind 'Tulsa King'?

Tulsa King was created by Taylor Sheridan, who continues to expand his legacy at Paramount+. The showrunner has been involved in titles such as Yellowstone, Mayor of Kingstown, 1883 and 1923. If the streaming platform trusts anyone with the responsibility of turning a new television series into a sure-fire success, it's going to be the producer behind most of their biggest hits. While an exact release date for the second season of Tulsa King hasn't been announced yet, it won't be long before Dwight is back to continue his story, after a very successful first season.

Tulsa King Season 1 will air on CBS this summer, with Season 2 to follow on Paramount+ this fall.

