Paramount has released a new featurette for Tulsa King, an upcoming series starring Sylvester Stallone as a former Mafia capo trying to build a new criminal empire in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The series is being developed by Taylor Sheridan, who has already created multiple successful projects for Paramount, including Yellowstone, 1883, and Mayor of Kingstown.

In the new featurette, Stallone talks about his character, Dwight "The General" Manfredi, a man from Brooklyn who follows a clear code of conduct. When The General gets sent to Oklahoma after spending 25 years in prison, he must acclimate not only to a new city but also to the changes that happened in the criminal game ever since he got arrested. For Stallone’s character, being in the Mafia is all about trust and honor. However, he feels like he gets punished when he’s sent to Tulsa, even after keeping his mouth shut for 25 years.

In the featurette, Sheridan also talks about why he decided to make Tulsa King, underlining he wanted to explore the ludicrous idea of a big city mafia boss moving to the countryside. As Sheridan puts it, Tulsa King is “an absurd comedy of errors,” as The General will make a lot of mistakes before learning how the criminal underworld works in Oklahoma. Or doesn’t work, since The General will have a hard time expanding the Mafia's influence in a small town.

Image via Paramount+

The new featurette also reveals how Tulsa King is a story about a found family. While looking for criminals to help him build his empire, The General will come across regular people just trying to live. That gives him a whole new perspective on life, as he gets to build human connections he never imagined he could. However, while the featurette is filled with calm and peaceful moments where The General bonds with his new crew, it also has its fair share of violence, teasing that the Mafia might actually get in the way of Stallone’s new Oklahoma life.

Tulsa King’s cast also features Martin Starr (Silicon Valley), Vincent Piazza (Boardwalk Empire), Andrea Savage (I’m Sorry), Domenick Lobardozzi (The Irishman), A.C. Peterson (Superman & Lois), Max Casella (The Tender Bar), Jay Will (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Garrett Hedlund (The United States vs. Billie Holiday), and Dana Delany (Body of Proof). The series is co-created by Sheridan and showrunner Terence Winter (The Sopranos).

The first episode of Tulsa King comes to Paramount+ on November 13, with new episodes following every Sunday. Check out the new featurette and the series’ synopsis below: