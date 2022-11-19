Paramount+’s newest crime-drama series Tulsa King, from creator Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) and The Sopranos writer Terence Winter, stars Sylvester Stallone in his television debut as Dwight “The General” Manfredi. After 25 years, New York mafia capo Manfredi is released from prison to a changing world. His family informs him that, after a quarter of a century behind bars, there’s nothing left for him in his home city and exiles him to Tulsa, Oklahoma. In order to stake his claim in the south, The General will need to make new alliances and build his new crew. In the series, Garrett Hedlund plays Mitch Keller, a former bull rider forced to quit due to his addiction, and Jay Will is Tyson, the young cab driver Manfredi coerces into his criminal underworld.

During their interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, Hedlund details his ongoing relationship with Stallone and the joy of working with him and Sheridan, and Will likens working with the series creator to winning the lottery. They also reveal how quickly Sheridan works, and tease a Yellowstone crossover. You can watch the interview in the video above, or read the full transcript below. For more on Tulsa King, check out Collider’s review by Nate Richard.

COLLIDER: What do you think it is about Taylor Sheridan, because everything he touches turns into something that people want to watch, and I'm curious, what do you think it is about his writing, and obviously Terence Winter as well?

GARRETT HEDLUND: Taylor's an outlaw. He writes outlaw characters. You can't help but want to watch these guys, want to root for them, all their struggles, all their conflicts. I mean, he writes outlaw gold. Hell or High Water, Sicario, creating Yellowstone, now this. Terence Winter, [The Sopranos], Boardwalk Empire. It's undeniable stuff, and [for] them to collaborate on this, I mean, it's the dream team. Best writers, [and] best creators, honored to work with them. Taylor and I have crossed paths many times in the past.

I've wanted to jump on ship with him. Sylvester [Stallone] in this, I've known Sylvester since I was 18. [I] walked in to the trainers, Gunnar Peterson's, while prepping for Troy, and Sly was in there climbing the ceiling rope up with his legs jacked out, scissored out. He was always the sweetest, most supportive, always asking what I was up to, what I was shooting, how this shoot went, that shoot went. So to share the screen with him in this is, felt like it was due time. It's fantastic. And this man, old Jay Will.

JAY WILL: Oh gosh, get out of here.

No, I feel like honestly, they really keep, Terry, Taylor, they both keep their ears to the streets to know what the world wants to see, what we crave for. Somehow it always hits. It's like the sage who always knows what the lottery number is going to be, and you go to them and get the secret lottery, or you know that the GameStop stock market is going to shut down, so you invest. Yeah, the predictability of it is beyond anything else.

I can see you over here laughing. You're laughing at me, man.

HEDLUND: These analogies are incredible.

WILL: Look, that's right.

HEDLUND: For the last interview, him comparing the mobs and gangsters to female exotic dancers. But he makes it…

WILL: It's real though. It's like everything is connected.

Speaking of everything connected, did anyone talk to Taylor about, ‘So, if we get to do multiple seasons, what season do we get to cross over with Yellowstone?’

WILL: Oh, I'm rolling. That's for us to know and y'all to find out maybe, right?

HEDLUND: That's how it goes, man.

WILL: That's the one.

I'm joking around, but you know.

HEDLUND: We know you’re joking.

WILL: How crazy would that be though?

HEDLUND: That would be wild. Taylor's really got a gift, but he does all the work. He's phenomenal. Even [David] Glasser telling a story last night about how this came to fruition.

WILL: Yeah, yeah.

HEDLUND: It was him and Sly sitting down [and] talking about doing something like this. Two days, 40 minutes later, Taylor pitched David Glasser the story. Next morning, he pitched how the story ends. Two days later, he had the script. The next day they took it to the studio, sold the idea. That's just who Taylor is. That's how he works, that's how he operates. That's why his material's irresistible to watch. It's got determination, it's got grit, it's got brass, it's got a massive amount of integrity. He's on a wonderful roll, and it's just the beginning, and I'm proud to be a part of it.

I really like that it can be serious at times and other times can be loose and fun. It has a good tone.

HEDLUND: It's just the old beginning. It's just getting started as well.

