Sly Stallone has been one of the biggest action stars for more than 40 years after toplining major franchises like Rambo and Rocky, but now in a different phase of his career, he's focusing on a new genre of projects. Stallone plays the lead role of Dwight 'The General' Manfredi in Tulsa King, a former criminal who is released from jail and exiled to Tulsa, where he begins to build a new criminal underworld with a group of shady figures. Tulsa King has previously only been streaming on Paramount+ — the series is a Paramount+ original — but it recently dropped its first season on Prime Video in the midst of airing its second season. This has proven to be a smart decision as Tulsa King has jumped into the #5 spot in the Prime Video top 10.

Tulsa King comes from the mind of Taylor Sheridan, who is best known for creating Yellowstone, the western series led by Kevin Costner. Sheridan is also famous for writing Sicario, the 2015 action thriller starring Josh Brolin and Emily Blunt which was also directed by Denis Villeneuve. He also wrote and directed Wind River, the 2017 contemporary western starring Marvel veterans Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen. Sheridan teamed up with Renner again for Mayor of Kingstown, another Paramount+ original series, and he also created Lioness, the action thriller show starring Zoe Saldaña and Morgan Freeman. Sheridan also expanded the Yellowstone universe with 1883 and 1923, the prequel series which star Sam Elliot and Harrison Ford, respectively, and are each streaming on Paramount+. He also has more than 10 projects in the works, including Landman, the series starring Jon Hamm which will premiere next month.

What Else Is There To Watch on Prime Video?

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been the most popular project on Prime Video for more than a month, but after airing its Season 2 finale, it may begin to slide down the charts in the coming days. Challengers, Zendaya's spicy tennis romance drama, has also been a major hit since premiering on Prime Video, along with Chris Evans' team-up with Mckenna Grace, Gifted. Killer Heat, the Prime Video Original Movie starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Richard Madden, is currently the #3 most popular project on Prime Video.

Tulsa King stars Sylvester Stallone and was developed by Taylor Sheridan. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch the first season of Tulsa King on Prime Video, and both seasons on Paramount+.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO