Season 1 of Paramount+'s hit series Tulsa King is coming to DVD, Blu-ray, and Blu-ray SteelBook on June 6, 2023. The hit crime series, which stars the legendary Sylvester Stallone originally premiered on the streaming app in November 2022.

The series, created by Yellowstone mastermind Taylor Sheridan, follows New York mafia member Dwight “The General” Manfredi, played by Stallone, after his release from a 25 year prison sentence. After his release, Manfredi is exiled by his mob boss and forced to set up camp out west in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Soon, Manfredi will come to find that his mob family back home may not have his best interests at heart, and he will work to assemble his own crew in his unfamiliar new home. The series has been a hit among viewers, and paramount execs have teased the possibility of the series spinning off into several different shows in the style of the Yellowstone series. However, it should be noted that the series showrunner, Terence Winter, has left the series following its first season.

The upcoming release of the first season to Blu-ray and DVD will not only include all nine episodes from the season. The release will also include over 90 minutes of bonus content, exploring the creative process behind the series, the expansive cast of characters, costume designers, stunt work, and more. Recently, one of the series stars, the aptly named Martin Starr, spoke with Collider about the work being put into the series' second season.

The Upcoming Release Will Include Special Features

The bonus content to be included in the upcoming release includes the following special features 'Stranger in a Strange Land: Genesis', which explores the origins of the series,'Carpe D.M.: Stallone', which explores the star of the series, the legendary Sylvester Stallone, 'Mercy and Malice: The Cast', which gives a look at the series' cast, 'Haberdashery: Costume Design', 'Outthink Your Enemy: Stunts', 'The Here and Now: On Location in Tulsa', and a behind the story for every episode.

In addition to Stallone and Starr, the series also stars Andrea Savage, Jay Will, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, A.C. Peterson, Garrett Hedlund, and Dana Delany. The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, Tulsa King is executive produced by Sheridan, Winter, Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Allen Coulter, and Braden Aftergood. The series is one of many of Sheridan's successful creative endeavors.

Tulsa King will be released on DVD, Blu-ray™, and Blu-ray™ SteelBook on June 6, 2023. The first season will be released digitally on April 10, 2023.