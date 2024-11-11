Much has changed since the world was first introduced to Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi in the now, record-breaking Paramount+ hit series, Tulsa King. Manfredi has managed to rehabilitate his relationship with members of his family, turn his exile into a brilliant criminal empire, found love and racked up a few enemies along the way. One of Manfredi's foes is local businessman Carl Thresher (Neil McDonough), who, despite an initial offer to work cordially with the General, decides to become a sore thumb. One of the tools in Thresher's arsenal is Dwight's henchman, Armand (Max Casella), who naively helps attack his boss after he offers information.

After robbing Dwight's casino of half a million dollars by holding up Goodie Carangi (Chris Caldovino) at gunpoint, Armand goes on the run and aims to disappear into Mexico. However, he decides to stop running and face the music with his boss, Dwight, which could possibly mean his death. So why did Armand turn back at the stoplight that could have taken him into Mexico? Casella explains to TV Insider, saying:

"I think that’s up for interpretation. I think it was the fact that he had always said that he would never run again at the end of the first season. He said, “I’m not ever gonna run from my problems again. I ran for 19 years, and then Dwight shows up out of nowhere and turns my life upside down. I lose my family. I lose the house, I lose my wife and kids and everything and I’m not gonna run anymore. At least if I’m gonna come out of this with one thing, it’s that.”

Will Armand's Loyalty to Dwight Hold This Time Around?

Ultimately, Armand's decision to return to his boss was one Dwight was able to play to his advantage. Thresher's business partner, Jackie Ming (Rich Ting), after ousting the businessman from their mutual interests, was becoming a looming threat. Given that he had attempted to kill Dwight previously, the General, Thresher and Bill Bevilaqua (Frank Grillo), were able to come to a tentative truce to dislodge Ming using a plan centered around Armand. So with his sins forgiven, will Armand remain loyal to Dwight going forward? Casella responds saying,

"I hope so. I hope we can find out. I hope we have a third season. I don’t know that yet. I hope so. At the end of the season, Armand gets redeemed. He gets another chance yet again. I mean, he’s got to be like three strikes, you’re out. I mean, he’s got to fly right now. I don’t know what’s coming down the road. I just hope so."

Whether Armand remains loyal or not remains to be seen. However, should he decide otherwise, it would be in his best interests to make sure the General's long arm of vengeance doesn't get him. Having already lost the succor of his daughter's presence due to the mess, Armand's actions helped facilitate, it is unlikely that the General will forgive Armand a third time.

