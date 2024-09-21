Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Tulsa King Season 2.

Tulsa King is back with a bang for Season 2, with the opening episode following immediately on from Dwight’s (Sylvester Stallone) arrest and the looming threat of the Invernizzi family, with Chickie (Domenick Lombardozzi) back in New York, desperate for Dwight and Goodie's (Chris Caldovino) heads. Season 2 of Tulsa King set up new challenges for our protagonists, introducing Cal Thresher (Neal McDonough), as well as welcoming us back to the delightfully colorful characters we met in Season 1 that would end up joining Dwight's crew, such as Bodhi (Martin Starr) and Armand (Max Casella).

While the entire “family” of Tulsa King nails their re-introductions, especially Tyson (Jay Will) and Dwight in their scenes together and apart, one new character stands out for his stature, character, and overall delightful attitude. That character is Bigfoot, portrayed by pro wrestler Mike Walden who, despite his limited acting experience, shone in his short but charismatic portrayal of the character. Bigfoot is Mitch's (Garrett Hedlund) cousin, who Dwight hires almost immediately as his security and fits in like he was always there. Not only does Bigfoot bring something new to Dwight's crew, but his charming personality is a great juxtaposition to his size and helps to further explore the core themes of Tulsa King in new and entertaining ways.

ima via Paramount+

Something that always helps in introducing new characters into a beloved cast is when they add something to the show — a new dimension, perspective, or skill. Well, Bigfoot's size certainly adds something new. Perhaps one of the main issues with Dwight’s posse from last season was the lack of muscle, which they barely overcame against the biker gang in the Season 1 finale. With more battles on the horizon, even the addition of Goodie defecting from being Chickie's consigliere wouldn't have been enough to go up against Thresher and the Invernizzi family, as well as any other physical threats Dwight may stumble upon in his rise to power.

With Bigfoot added to the crew, it gives us more belief in Dwight's possibility of winning the upcoming wars. If, in The Godfather, Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando) had Luca Brasi (Lenny Montana), who supposedly could win entire mob wars singlehandedly, as Michael (Al Pacino) asks Sonny (James Caan) and Tom Hagen (Robert Duvall), then perhaps Dwight will have Bigfoot as his invincible monster. When someone is so big that Dwight doubts if they'll be able to find "a shirt with sleeves" to fit such a giant of a man, you know that the Manfredi crime family just added a major asset to their unit.

Close

What makes Bigfoot even better than what he adds to the crew is how he fits into the crew so perfectly. Despite his giant stature, he is truly a gentleman, courteously accepting Dwight’s offer of “a case of beer” and having a positive outlook on life for a violent brute. His chemistry with Stallone immediately radiates, as both men seem to have a clear understanding of who they are and what they're about. To mix this with wanting to be called Bigfoot also alludes to his bright disposition. He doesn't mind his name being a bit of a joke, because he knows he can destroy anyone he wants to.

As Bigfoot says himself, he simply tries to “understand people are very rude” before he uses his size to “smash their head in.” He's not just your classic mindless thug, like Cersei's (Lena Headey) Mountain (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson) from Game of Thrones, who only understands the role he's been given through the prism of violence. He's perceptive and clever, clearly knowing when to be courteous and when to be violent. When we see Bigfoot as Dwight’s bodyguard later at the party, suited and booted with sleeves so wide that they could probably be someone's trouser legs, it just feels like a teaser for brilliant things to come. The mere glint in his eyes fills you with some kind of gleeful energy that is accompanied by the fear of having your head squished.

Bigfoot's size and personality are not just stellar additions to the show because they are entertaining to watch and juxtapose each other, though they brilliantly do, to our delight. He is a great character because of how he adds a new dimension to the themes of Tulsa King. Regularly, Season 1 dealt with the idea that being a gangster doesn't necessarily mean you're heartless. Dwight is still dealing with these issues this season, especially in his relationship with ATF agent Stacy Beale (Andrea Savage) and how he responds to it by simply forgiving her, but also scaring her by breaking in.

It appears Season 2 will be taking a look at whom the heartless truly are in society, especially with Stallone comparing gangsters with politicians when talking about going "straight-ish." Bigfoot's introduction underscores this theme by introducing someone who literally personifies the message of brutes being more polite than politicians and business people like Thresher. It challenges us to look at people's character, rather than where they come from or the jobs they do. If Tulsa King Season 2 dcontinues its commentary on the hypocrisy of those society sees as criminal thugs, compared to those considered legitimate, Bigfoot could present himself as a superb way to comedically explore this topic.

Overall, Mike Walden's Bigfoot is such a great introduction to Tulsa King Season 2 because of how he adds something new and compliments so much that already exists within the show. The way his outward appearance contrasts with his polite personality makes him a character you instantly love, like a gentle bear who can give great hugs or crush you with one hand. It sets up great fight scenes and moments of cheer if Bigfoot ever comes to save the day, but even just having him deliver folksy wisdom like his outlook on life will be entertaining enough. In the end, Bigfoot enhances Tulsa King's themes through such a delightful persona, giving us new ways to look at topics surrounding criminal brutality and what makes someone a bad person.

Tulsa King is available to stream on Paramount+.

Watch on Paramount+