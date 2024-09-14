Season 2 of Tulsa King cranks up the heat in rural Oklahoma! Former New York mafia capo Dwight ‘The General’ Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone) is getting the hang of running his unexpected criminal empire in Tulsa. After Season 1’s backstabbing revelation that his old mob family might not have his back, Dwight realizes he’s more than capable of going solo. Prison may have kept him out of the game for 25 years, but this old dog’s still got his bite.

Just as things start looking up, the Kansas City mob sets its sights on Dwight’s rising empire, and a powerful businessman is ready to snatch it all away. With his ragtag crew by his side, Dwight’s fighting to protect both his newfound family and his blood relatives. And if that’s not enough, there’s unfinished business waiting for him in New York.

Catch Season 2 of Tulsa King starting September 15 on Paramount+. Without further ado, check out the cast and character guide for the upcoming season.

Sylvester Stallone

Dwight 'The General' Manfredi

Sylvester Stallone stars as Dwight ‘The General’ Manfredi, a mob boss fresh out of prison after 25 years. Feeling betrayed by his mafia family, he’s shipped off to Tulsa, Oklahoma to start a new operation, much to his chagrin. Adjusting to the strange new world, Dwight is struggling with life in the southern city and dealing with personal demons - his wife left him, and he’s estranged from his daughter.

But as the series progresses, it seems like Dwight’s criminal abilities have not rusted. If anything, his newfound business dealings have earned him a lot of attention from neighboring rivals, some of which are not too happy with his growing success. The Academy Award-nominated actor took the world by storm with his titular role in the Rocky franchise, and later on as the army vet John Rambo in First Blood and its sequels.

Martin Starr

Bodhi

Martin Starr stars as Bodhi, the owner of the High PLan Marijuana Dispensary in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Content with his business, Bodhi’s establishment goes onto new heights when Dwight gets involved in the local trade. It is Bodhi who later on teaches Dwight about the ins and outs of legalized marijuana, and how to make huge bank out of it. An actor with comedic roots, Starr is best known for playing Roman DeBeers on Party Down, Mr. Harrington in the Tom Holland Spider-Man movies, and the coming-of-age classic Superbad.

Jay Will

Tyson

Jay Will stars as Tyson, a cab driver who’s got some quick wits and a slightly funny bone in him. On the outside, Tyson puts on his best tough-guy-person to match Dwight’s criminal swagger. But on the inside, he’s a simple man who only wishes to get out of his hometown. Upon befriending Dwight, Tyson is immediately pulled into the high-stakes yet thrilling world of the mafia. An up-and-rising actor on the scene, Will has also appeared in a guest role for Evil and played a recurring role on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Max Casella

Armand Truisi

Max Casella stars as Armand Truisi, one of Dwight’s partners in Tulsa. Armand hasn’t always had the best relationship with Dwight. As a former soldier for the Invernizzi crime family, Armand knows all too well that any newcomer to the area like Dwight is only looking for trouble. At one point, Armand traded the exhilarating life of crime for something quiet and mundane in Tulsa, spending his days making a living at the Fennario horse ranch. Although he had his initial reluctance about Dwight’s ambitions, he eventually joined his growing team. Casella’s first acting stint was in the teen medical drama Doogie Howser, M.D.. Later on in his career, Casella made the transition to crime shows, notably starring as Benny Fazio on The Sopranos.

Domenick Lombardozzi

Don Charles "Chickie" Invernizzi

Domenick Lombardozzi plays Don Charles “Chickie” Invernizzi, the underboss of the feared Invernizzi family. When word of Dwight’s criminal activities begins to circle around the area, it doesn’t take long for Chickie to make the drive to Tulsa and remind everybody that he’s not to be messed with. Some of Lombardozzi’s previous works include his titular role as Herc on the HBO series The Wire. More recently, the actor can be seen in television hits like Reacher, Power, and Boardwalk Empire. As for movies, he’s also starred in The King of Staten Island, Miami Vice, and The Irishman.

Vincent Piazza

Vince Antonacci

Vincent Piazza stars as Vince Antonacci, a loyal top capo who works for the Invernizzi crime family. Together with Chickie, Vince makes the long trip to Tulsa to get his hands on Dwight. Even before Dwight began his criminal activities in the area, it is revealed that Vince previously got into a physical brawl with Dwight. Piazza is best known for playing tough guys on television. Before Tulsa King, Vincent starred as the no-nonsense criminal Lucky Luciano in Boardwalk Empire. He’s also starred in The Wannabe, Jersey Boys, and The Passage.

Andrea Savage

Stacy Beale

Andrea Savage stars as Stacy Beale, an ATF agent based in the hustling New York Bureau. As part of her jurisdiction, Stacy is also responsible for the Anti-Terror Squad and O.C. Task Force. Upon hearing news of Dwight’s whereabouts and his schemes in Oklahoma, Stacy makes the switch to the Oklahoman bureau to stop the local militia groups that have their sights set on taking Dwight down. Outside of Tulsa King, Savage is best known for her comedic roles, with performances in Step Brothers, You People, and Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe. She’s also appeared in Veep and Episodes.

Garrett Hedlund

Mitch Keller

Garrett Hedlund stars as Mitch Keller, a former bull rider who unfortunately had to call it quits due to his struggles with addiction. Just like Dwight, Mitch also spent some time in prison. Following his release, Mitch began his new life in Tulsa by opening up a bar. Alas, his dreams of a peaceful life get shattered when Dwight pops up into town, quickly making himself acquainted with Mitch. It doesn’t take long for Dwight to convince Mitch to get back into the criminal underworld, using his bar as a front to sell nitrous oxide. Hedlund’s acting career goes way back to his debut in Troy, taking on the role of Patroclus. Often seen in movies like Triple Frontier and The Marsh King’s Daughter, Hedlund is also slated to star in the thriller Barron’s Cove.

Dana Delany

Margaret

Dana Delany stars as Margaret, an extremely well-to-do equestrian who owns an impressively huge horse farm. If her beloved farm isn’t enough, Margaret also takes pride in her wildlife sanctuary, often referred to as the Fennario horse ranch. The two-time Emmy-winning actress took the industry by storm with her performance as Colleen McMurphy in China Beach. But longtime fans of the deliciously scandalous series Desperate Housewives best remember Delany as Katherine Mayfair. Audiences can watch her as Nicole in the Netflix film The Union, starring alongside Hollywood heavy hitters Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry.

Tatiana Zappardino

Tina Manfredi

Tatiana Zappardino stars as Tina Manfredi, the estranged daughter of Dwight Mandfredi. When Dwight was sent to prison, things didn’t bode too well in the Manfredi household. Following his release from prison, it is revealed that his life had divorced him during his sentence and that his daughter, Tina, refused to speak to him for 18 years. A Theater Arts major at Jacksonville University, Zappardino had her first big break in television as a series regular on Season 1 of Superstition. She also plays Janelle in the Prime Video thriller The Consultant, starring Christoph Waltz.

Annabella Sciorra

Joanne Manfredi

Annabella Sciorra stars as Joanne Manfredi, Dwight’s younger sister residing all the way in Brooklyn. A real-life Brooklyn native herself, Sciorra is previously involved in projects such as The Hand That Rocks the Cradle and Jungle Fever. Outside of acting, Sciorra works as a producer from time to time.

Neal McDonough

Cal Thresher

Neal McDonough stars as Cal Thresher, a new character set to appear in Season 2 of Tulsa King. A well-connected and all-too-powerful businessman, if there’s one thing Cal holds dearly, it's his territories in Tulsa. If anybody wants to claim their stake in town, they have to get through Cal first. McDonough is best known for starring in some of TV's biggest shows, name Band of Brothers, American Horror Story, and Yellowstone. On top of his current work in Tulsa King, McDonough is set to film The Last Rodeo.

Rich Ting

Jackie Ming

Rich Ting stars as Jackie Ming, another new character in Season 2 of Tulsa King. Jackie is not to be messed with. Despite his calm and quiet demeanor, he has grand schemes of getting involved in the marijuana industry in Tulsa. Previously, Ting has worked on hit shows such as NCIS: Los Angeles and Chicago P.D. He’s also starred in the lead role for the Korean drama television series Iris. Apart from his acting skills, Ting has a 1st-degree black belt in Tae Kwon Do, which clearly comes through in his stunts for G.I. Joe: Rise of the Cobra and Crank 2: High Voltage.

Tulsa King Season 2 premieres on Paramount+ on September 15, 2024.

