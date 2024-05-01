The Big Picture Neal McDonough joins Season 2 of Tulsa King as a powerful businessman causing trouble.

Sylvester Stallone stars in Tulsa King as a mob boss navigating the criminal world in Oklahoma.

Production changes and behind-the-scenes drama add to the anticipation for Tulsa King Season 2.

Tulsa King will get some villainous boost in Season 2 from Neal McDonough. Variety reports that McDonough has been cast as a series regular in the second season of Taylor Sheridan's crime drama. He will play the role of Carl Thresher, who's described as a powerful and extremely territorial businessman in Tulsa. The series follows Dwight Manfredi's attempt to build a criminal empire in Tulsa after leaving New York, but this casting presents trouble for him when he encroaches on someone's turf. Season 2 is already in production, with series star Sylvester Stallone busy at work bringing Manfredi to life.

In Tulsa King, Stallone marks his scripted television debut, playing the role of Manfredi. The Mafia capo leaves prison after serving 25 years and, upon return, is sent to Oklahoma to expand the business. Season 1 follows his attempts to make his own crew as he deals with the realities of an ever-changing world while balancing personal issues with work. Manfredi is a breath of fresh air in the crime subgenre as he presents another mobster that is different from what has been presented by other media. Everything about the show, from the premise to the setting, is a fresh take, luring viewers and giving the show record-breaking viewership. The second season is set to premiere this fall. Apart from Stallone, the series also stars Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, and Vincent Piazza.

Where You May Have Seen Neal McDonough Before

McDonough has an extensive filmography spanning movies and television. He is popularly known for playing morally ambiguous characters and villains. Some of his most famous TV roles include First Lieutenant Buck in Band of Brothers, Dave Williams in Desperate Housewives, Damien Dahrk in the Arrowverse, and recently in 911: Lone Star, where he played Sergeant O'Brien, who collaborates with Captain Strand to unearth a domestic terrorism plot in Texas.

Tulsa King has seen some behind-the-scenes developments, as Terrence Winter exited as showrunner ahead of Season 2 but was later rehired and named executive producer. The show has made headlines lately, as production moved to Atlanta from Oklahoma after it was reported that Stallone created a toxic work environment by bullying background actors, leading to the casting director quitting. The show is executive produced by Stallone, Sheridan, Craig Zisk, Winter, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Braden Aftergood and Keith Cox. Zisk serves as producing director for Season 2.