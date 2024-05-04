The Big Picture Warrior alum Rich Ting joins Tulsa King Season 2, playing Jackie Ming - quiet but ruthless with his own ambitions in Tulsa.

Tulsa King is one of Paramount+'s most-watched series.

Stallone stars as mobster Dwight Manfredi in Tulsa King, navigating a foreign world and assembling a crew to start a criminal empire.

Tulsa King Season 2 will see another new face when it premieres. Deadline reports that Warrior alum Rich Ting has joined the cast of the Sylvester Stallone-led drama. Details about the character and how he fits into the narrative have not been revealed yet, but his name is Jackie Ming. The character is described as being quiet but ruthless and has his own ambitions in Tulsa. This is the second addition to the season already in production in Atlanta, Georgia.

Neil McDonough was recently added to the cast and will play Carl Thrasher. Thrasher is a Tulsa businessman who's quite powerful but territorial. The Taylor Sheridan series is one of the most watched on Paramount+, only coming second to 1923, also by Sheridan. Stallone plays Dwight Manfredi, a mobster who spent 25 years behind bars, and when he's released, his bosses send him to Tulsa to start a chapter of their criminal enterprise in the city. Manfredi tries to navigate a foreign world while trying to reconnect with his family. He realizes that not everybody has his best interests at heart, particularly his mob family. He begins to chart his own course by assembling a ragtag crew to begin a new empire. Apart from Stallone, Tulsa King stars Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, and Vincent Piazza.

Where You May Have Seen Rich Ting Before

Ting is best known for starring in the first season of Warrior. He played Bolo, a member of Father Jun's faction, the Hop Wei, and one of the top guys. Bolo met his end in a confrontation with Mai Ling and Ah Sahm and was stabbed to death by Mai Ling. Ting also played Captain Hijama in Season 4 of Prime Video's The Man in the High Castle. He was recently seen in NBC's Magnum PI, Netflix’s Partner Track, and The Old Man, starring Jeff Bridges.

Tulsa King Season 2 sees Terrence Winter return as showrunner and executive producer after he exited the series due to creative differences with Sheridan. Production moved from Oklahoma to Georgia for Season 2 after it was revealed that Stallone was accused of creating a toxic workplace environment by bullying background actors, and the show's casting director quit. The show is executive produced by Stallone, Sheridan, Craig Zisk, Winter, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Braden Aftergood and Keith Cox. Zisk serves as producing director for Season 2.

There is currently no release date for Season 2. Tulsa King Season 1 is streaming now on Paramount+.

