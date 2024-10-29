Dwight "The General" Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone) for all intents and purposes, is a moneymaker. Exiled to Tulsa by his mafia family in New York in the first season of Tulsa King, the General has gone on to build himself an empire of his own, and it has attracted enemies. His running feud with KC's boss, Bill Bevilaqua (Frank Grillo) and Cal Thresher (Neal Mcdonough), has reached boiling point, as Tyson’s (Jay Will) father was caught in the crosshairs of an assassination attempt meant for Dwight. But who is likely to pay when the chips are done and where does this all lead to for Dwight and his crew?

Tina Manfredi (Tatiana Zappardino), Dwight's daughter, moved her children to Tulsa to be a part of her dad’s life at the start of the season. Having already missed 25 years together due to Dwight's time behind bars, Tina has decided to stick by her father through his trial, and she looks set to ride out this latest storm with him. Speaking in a recent interview with TV Insider, Zappardino was quizzed on what else we can expect from the rest of the season:

"Disappointment. I think that, especially towards the halfway point, which is now everything is at its highest mark, and then just stuff goes downhill. Nothing gold stays, right? I think Dwight and his family life, they’re fooling themselves thinking that they can live a normal life, but there’s no such thing as normal in the Manfredi family. There’s always going to be, when you’re dealing with, bad situations with bad people, bad things will happen eventually. You can’t run away from that, and you’re going to see the downfall of that."

It's an ominous premonition for Dwight and Tina going forward. During the show's record-breaking first season, Manfredi took over Tulsa with little in the way of personal vulnerabilities holding him back. However, the sophomore season is entirely different. With all of his main rivals still on the chess board, and his daughter, sister and grandsons in close roximity, things could turn sour really fast.

'Tulsa King' Will Return For a Third Season

Besides Stallone, Zappardino, Will, Grillo and Mcdonough. Tulsa King also stars Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Max Casella, Rich Ting, Domenick Lombardozzi, and Vincent Piazza, among others. The series has, since its debut season, proven to be a huge hit for Paramount+ with impressive numbers. A third season of the show is currently in development and in her conversation with TV Insider, Zappardino discussed the coming season, saying:

"I really hope in Season 3, Tina comes out of her motherly shell and starts standing up for herself a little bit more. Maybe kicking ass taking names. I don’t want her to be on the sidelines anymore. I think that she is meant to show Dwight, “Hey, I’m not a kid anymore. I can handle my own and I’m going to show you the business.” That’s kind of what I’m hoping for in Season 3. But we have no idea. They are very secretive about it. They barely even told us episodes while we were filming it."

Tulsa King Season 2 is now streaming. A new episode drops this Sunday on Paramount+ and watch Tulsa King on Paramount+.

