Darting across franchises like the MCU and The Purge, Frank Grillo has proven himself to be a well-versed actor, able to take on any role thrown his way. While he can definitely dip into the dramatic side of things, we like Grillo best when he’s kicking butt and taking names. Thankfully, his latest project hasn’t made us need to pick which side of the actor we’d rather see, with his role in Paramount+’s Tulsa King allowing him to fully flex his chops — with both action and drama being abundant as well as a side helping of comedy. On November 17, the Sylvester Stallone-led fan-favorite series will celebrate its Season 2 finale. Things have come a long way since audiences met Stallone’s Dwight Manfredi after he served time behind bars only to be sent to live in Tulsa, Oklahoma by his mafia boss.

The sophomore installment of the latest viewership hit to come from Yellowstone-creator Taylor Sheridan, introduced a handful of new faces, including Grillo’s Bill Bevilaqua. Introduced as a new antagonist feuding with Stallone’s Dwight, Grillo’s character is another cutthroat boss who heads an organized crime family out of Kansas City. Tension has been building and building over the first nine episodes of the second season, and, according to Grillo, it’s about to come to a head.

During a recent conversation with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, during which the pair spoke mostly about Grillo’s role in the highly-anticipated series, Creature Commandos, the actor teased what’s to come in Sunday’s season finale. “It gets really good,” Grillo told Weintraub, adding, “The show goes from a little comic-y and funny to real serious towards the end.”

Is ‘Tulsa King’ Season 3 Happening?

As if working on a Sheridan-created production wasn’t golden enough, his gig on Tulsa King also served as a full circle moment for Grillo’s career. When asked about what it was like to not only perform opposite Stallone, a living legend, but to hold his own as one of the celebrated star’s enemies, Grillo had this to say, which included a great update on Season 3:

“Sly has been on my bucket list. He was an influence on me becoming an actor, and then we became pals before Tulsa King. To work with him and to stand across from Stallone and do nine-page scenes and him call me and ask me for my opinion, I’ve come full circle. It’s amazing. And it looks like we’re going to go do Season 3.”

Season 2 of Tulsa King bows out this Sunday, November 17. You can get caught up on all episodes now streaming on Paramount+.

