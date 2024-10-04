This Sunday, there's a new episode of Tulsa King dropping on Paramount+ and tension is high, but Collider is delighted to bring our readers a sneak peek at what's to come. Dwight Manfredi (played by Sylvester Stallone) and his team find out there might be a target on their backs, after Dwight suffers an attack the night before. He gets the group together to let them know they need to watch their backs, with trouble lurking around every corner, but Bodhi (Martin Starr) isn't particularly pleased by the developments.

Tulsa King Season 2 is following Dwight's efforts to expand his Tulsa footprint while dodging ATF charges, the growing ire of his old mob family, and a few new enemies standing in the way of his growing ambitions. Dwight's marijuana aspirations have already run afoul of both local businessman Carl Thresher (Neil McDonough) — who hopes to build his own monopoly — and Kansas City mobster Bill Bevilaqua (Frank Grillo), who has a particular grievance with Dwight simply existing on his turf altogether. It's a very combustible situation, and Dwight needs to tread carefully.

How Good Is 'Tulsa King'?

Collider's Jeff Ewing praised the opening episodes of Season 2, hailing the new set of villains introduced to the series and labeling it as "a strong start to the season."

"Season 1 of Tulsa King was a breath of fresh air in the mob drama landscape, striking a pleasant and engaging balance between developing genuinely dangerous threats and finding moments of charm and levity. Season 2 is on track to find that balance, possibly with an even more dangerous set of antagonists, though it hasn't yet cemented that tonal balance in the season's first half. Stallone's Manfredi is an engaging mobster with a good heart, surrounded by a cast of characters that bring out his moral best by finding more creative criminal means instead of the standard route of growing brutality."

Tulsa King has been a huge hit for Paramount+, with the streamer last week touting the viewership numbers. According to the announcement made, the premiere smashed the all-time record with two million global viewers on premiere day, while engagements grew 934% vs. season one in the first seven days. It's a testament to both the star power of Stallone in the leading role, as well as the enduring appeal of Taylor Sheridan and his ability to continually craft compelling stories, no matter the setting, along with his other Paramount hit shows like Yellowstone, Mayor of Kingstown, Lioness and the upcoming Landman, which is currently in post-production.

The latest episode of Tulsa King will drop this Sunday on Paramount+. Check out our exclusive clip above.

