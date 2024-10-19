Come this Sunday on Paramount+, the tussle for who emerges Tulsa King continues on the streaming service. Since the start of the second season, the crown of Dwight "The General" Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone) has been under severe threat. Now, in this newly released sneak peek by Paramount+, Dwight has agreed to attend a sit-down with leaders from New York and Kansas City to negotiate a peace agreement. In the clip, KC's boss, Bill Bevilaqua (Frank Grillo), accuses Dwight of stealing his territory, with The General's counter being that no one saw potential in Tulsa until he showed up. Will the three cities come to an amicable settlement?

When Dwight was exiled to Tulsa, Oklahoma, in the series' first season, he had to contend with only one rival for supremacy. Having eliminated his competition, Season 2 has seen The General beset by multiple foes on all sides, all while he jousts with fellow marijuana distributor Cal Thresher (Neal McDonough) as well. He is embroiled in a bloody feud with Kansas City and New York, with Bevilaqua sending his right-hand man, Carl Caputo (Marc De Stefano), to kill Dwight; a move that didn't go according to plan for BB and Caputo. The chances of Sunday's talks bringing lasting peace, considering the parties involved, seem rather thin.

The General Will Return for Season 3

Besides Stallone, Tulsa King stars Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Max Casella, Rich Ting, Domenick Lombardozzi, and Vincent Piazza, among others. The series has, since its debut season, proven to be a huge hit for Paramount+, with the streamer constantly touting impressive viewership numbers. Its first season secured record-breaking numbers for Paramount+. Despite losing its showrunner, Terrence Winter, ahead of its second season, Tulsa King has gone on to eclipse its own records from its debut run, with an admirable Tomatometer score of 100% and an equally impressive 89% on the Popcornmeter on the website aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. The brilliance of Tulsa King is both a testament to Stallone's star power and Taylor Sheridan's creative genius.

Beyond the present threat posed by Bevilaqua and Thresher in Tulsa, Dwight has to equally keep an eye out for the persistent threat of the Invernizzi family, with Chickie (Lombardozzi) and Vince (Piazza) in New York. If the ending of Season 1 is anything to go by, Dwight is likely to knock his competitors off the chess board, one way or another. With Stallone already confirming that "we are working on the third season at this moment," it suggests that one of Dwight's foes will persist into the coming season.

Tulsa King Season 2 is now streaming. A new episode drops this Sunday on Paramount+.

