The first season of the hit series Tulsa King on Paramount+ had Dwight "The General" Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone) facing off against law enforcement and one villain in particular - Caolan Waltrip. Ultimately, Waltrip would fall and so would the law's case against Dwight in the show's second season. However, the new season brought with it several enemies gunning for the Tulsa King, and with his daughter and grandsons close by - the King is vulnerable, but not for long.

Things have been heating up on Tulsa King in recent episodes, with Tyson (Jay Will) taking the fight - wrongly - to the steps of KC's boss, Bill Bevilaqua (Frank Grillo). This means retribution is most likely to rain hard on Dwight and his team, and the General can't lead a war effectively if his daughter, Tina Manfredi (Tatiana Zappardino) and her sons are within firing range. As part of improving relations between father and daughter, Tina moved her life to Tulsa to be closer to Dwight. However, with the heat now cranked up and just about to explode, Dwight pleads with his daughter to take her kids and return to New York, where they will be safe.

A Miscalculation Separates Father and Daughter in 'Tulsa King' Season 2

Besides the threat posed by Grillo's Bevilaqua, the second season of Tulsa King has seen Dwight continue his rivalry with Charles 'Chickie' Invernizzi (Domenick Lombardozzi) and birth a new one with businessman and fellow marijuana distributor Cal Thresher (Neal McDonough). The car bomb which nearly killed Tyson's dad was a plot crafted by Thresher's business partner, Jackie Ming (Rich Ting) and planned for Dwight. Tyson's hot-headed response has now only stirred the hornet's nest with Kansas City, while also having to deal with the threat of the Chinese gangsters in Thresher's employ.

After 25 years behind bars for the Invernizzi crime family, who would ultimately betray him, Dwight and Tina already have a strained relationship. Throughout the show's record-breaking first season, Manfredi tried to win back his daughter's confidence and trust. After his brush with the law and now this, it's clear that their relationship is set to undergo enormous strain. Speaking recently regarding what fans might expect from the second season going forward, Zappardino said:

"Disappointment. I think that, especially towards the halfway point, which is now everything is at its highest mark, and then just stuff goes downhill. Nothing gold stays, right? I think Dwight and his family life, they’re fooling themselves thinking that they can live a normal life, but there’s no such thing as normal in the Manfredi family."

Besides the aforementioned cast members. Tulsa King also stars Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Max Casella, and Vincent Piazza, among others. A third season of the show is currently in development.

