The Big Picture Production of Tulsa King Season 2 has officially begun with Sylvester Stallone reprising his role as Dwight Manfredi.

Season 2 will address the cliffhanger from the Season 1 finale involving ATF agent Stacy Beale turning Dwight over to authorities.

Terence Winter is back on board for Season 2, contributing as a writer and executive producer, alongside Taylor Sheridan and Craig Zisk.

At long last, Dwight "The General" Manfredi is heading back to Tulsa, Oklahoma. Nearly a year and a half since Season 1 premiered to record viewership on Paramount+, Production has officially begun on Season 2 of Taylor Sheridan's hit series Tulsa King starring Sylvester Stallone in the lead role as the disgraced New York mafia capo. Filming is set to take place between Oklahoma and Atlanta with five-time Emmy nominee and Halo director Craig Zisk jumping behind the camera and executive producing.

Tulsa King Season 1 introduced viewers to Manfredi, who, after finally being released from prison and exiled to Tulsa, begins rebuilding his criminal empire in his new environment separate from the mob family that he no longer believed in. With no interest in staying on the straight and narrow, he quickly gathers a new crew of associates and begins making moves to expand his enterprise, forming a close connection with this band of unlikely criminals. All the while, the series mixes in family drama as Manfredi tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter. Dwight also has to deal with rival gangs and the ATF breathing down his neck.

Although no details have been given about Season 2's plot, it will have to follow up on the major Season 1 finale cliffhanger that saw Dwight's love interest and ATF agent Stacy Beale (Andrea Savage) turn him over to the authorities. With the series lead seemingly doomed to another lengthy prison sentence and left reeling from the sting of yet another betrayal, there's much to build on with the new episodes. Stallone, of course, will be back to lead the series with Savage among the returning cast, which also includes Martin Starr, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, Jay Will, Garrett Hedlund, and Dana Delany. Annabella Sciorra and Tatiana Zappardino, who played Dwight's younger sister Joanne and daughter Tina, have also been promoted from recurring cast members to regulars for Season 2.

'Tulsa King' Season 2 Brings Back Terence Winter

One thing for certain about Tulsa King Season 2 is that it will bring the creative band back together that helped pilot Season 1 to success. In addition to Sheridan and Zisk, The Sopranos producer Terence Winter is back on board after initially departing the series due to creative differences back in February 2023. Winter won't be restored as showrunner, however, and will instead contribute as a member of the writing team and an executive producer. Thanks to the work of Sheridan, Winter, and the rest of the crew, Season 1 remains one of Paramount+'s most-watched series of all time, falling just behind the Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren-led 1923 which is also slated to begin production on its second season this summer.

All episodes of Tulsa King Season 1 are available to stream on Paramount+ while you wait for Season 2. Additionally, the series is preparing to make its broadcast debut on CBS this summer following the overwhelming success the network had airing the first two seasons of Yellowstone.