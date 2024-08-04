The Big Picture Sylvester Stallone's Tulsa King Season 2 has wrapped filming and is set to premiere on Paramount+ on September 15.

The show follows Dwight "The General" Manfredi, building a criminal empire in Tulsa, Oklahoma after being exiled from New York.

With a strong cast including Neal McDonough, the mob crime drama series has been a success, earning positive reviews and record viewership.

Sylvester Stallone is one of the most revered and iconic action heroes of the entertainment industry. After multiple feature length films in action-packed roles, the star made his scripted television debut in the crime drama series Tulsa King. After debuting its first season on Paramount+ back in November 2022, Tulsa King proved to be a success on the streamer as Stallone brought to life the character of Dwight "The General" Manfredi. Now, with the help of a new behind-the-scenes video, the actor confirms that Season 2 of the mob crime drama has now wrapped filming.

With a post on his official Instagram page, Stallone shares a video wherein he gives a speech while in costume as Dwight, surrounded by the show's cast and crew. The actor congratulates everyone involved in the production of the second season. The caption of the actor's post was equally congratulatory and celebratory. It reads:

"That’s a wrap on Tulsa King Season 2. Thank you to the incredible crew who made this possible through hell and high water. It was a challenge that we overcame together, and I’m so grateful to have these soldiers by my side. Check out Season 2 of Tulsa King out September 15 on [Paramount Plus]."

What Is 'Tulsa King' About?

The second season of Tulsa King returns to Paramount+ on September 15. Tulsa King comes from the desk of Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, with the show's first season garnering record-breaking numbers for Paramount+. After leaving prison after 25 years, Dwight is exiled by the crime family he had gone behind bars to protect. Dumped off in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the former capo sets about building his own crime family from the ground up. His presence in Tulsa sees the ATF on high alert, monitoring his every move. By the time Season 1 wrapped, Dwight found himself on the wrong side of the law once more. However, Tulsa's new king is expected to emerge victorious from his latest scrap with the law. When Dwight finally scales all his legal hurdles, he will face new challenges to his authority as the king of Tulsa's criminal underground. Neal McDonough is set to play Carl Thrasher, a fiercely territorial businessman in Tulsa.

Season 1 of the series saw it earn relatively decent reviews, as it currently enjoys a 79% critics' score on the aggregator website, Rotten Tomatoes. With over 3.7 million viewers, the series made a record-breaking debut. Season 2 will see the series return with a stellar cast that includes Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Vincent Piazza, and Tatiana Zappardino, among others.

The second season of Tulsa King will arrive on September 15. All episodes of Tulsa King Season 1 are available to stream on Paramount+.

