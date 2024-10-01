The Big Picture Collider's Steve Weintraub speaks with Tulsa King's Garrett Hedlund for Season 2.

Garrett Hedlund is an underappreciated chameleon of an actor and a seamless performer. He fits in perfectly with his co-stars, the scenery, and the story he tells with each character. Friday Night Lights, Four Brothers, Inside Llewyn Davis, along with so many other performances, have left audiences moved. Hedlund inhabits his characters from their core, completely transforming from one project to the next. This, along with some of the heaviest hitters in television, makes his turn on Taylor Sheridan and Terence Winter’s hit Paramount+ series Tulsa King all the more exciting and provocative.

Tulsa King stars Hollywood icon Sylvester Stallone as Dwight “The General” Manfredi, a Mafia underboss recently released after 25 years locked up. The powers that be send him to Tulsa, Oklahoma to establish operations. Dwight meets, recruits, and hires locals to help him expand his business. Hedlund plays fan favorite Mitch Keller, an ex-rodeo star, bar owner, and lieutenant of the Manfredi family. This season, Mitch and The General go up against new big-bads, played by Frank Grillo and Neal McDonough in their unyielding Oklahoma turf war.

Collider’s Steve Weintraub was able to chat with Hedlund about the new season of Tusla King. They also conversed over Sylvester Stallone’s unmatched work ethic, character details from his upcoming series about the JonBenét Ramsey mystery, and the ever-ripening shelf life of cult favorite Tron: Legacy.

Garrett Hedlund Always Searches For Incredibly Challenging Roles

COLLIDER: I've seen the first three episodes. It seems like it's going to be a very busy season with a lot of plot lines.

GARRETT HEDLUND: Yeah.

You've been working as an actor now for 20 years. When did you feel like, “I'm gonna get another role and I don't have to worry.” Or do you still worry about getting another role?

HEDLUND: It's a very interesting question. I've never really thought about it in terms of, “I get another role and won't have to worry.” I've actually never thought about it in terms of, “Man, I'm so worried, I'll never get another role.” This is what I love. It's what I'll always do — making films and making pieces that move audiences. Making audiences relate, audiences question, audiences witness and experience for the first time, or making audiences heal is everything to why I want to be an actor. So, it's wonderful. I've gotten the benefit of being able to do films that have been pretty serious, dark, heavy, emotional. I've gotten to do some that have really brought some light and laughter into audience’s lives and my own. That is what I search for.

It's never been about one and jumping onto something that's just gonna, “Here's the ticket,” because I've never been interested in that. It's been about always trying to switch it up and honestly — to my detriment sometimes — I always search for something that's gonna be incredibly challenging. Maybe sometimes it leads to sleeping just slightly a little less better, but I've gotten better at sleeping so wonderfully through the most challenging of experiences. Looking for projects that demand a lot of sacrifice within myself and just things I'm used to, that's what sort of ticks my clock, and that's what I search for.

Garrett Hedlund Talks About The Staying Power of ‘Tron: Legacy”

“I know how hard everybody's been working within the world of The Grid.”

What does it mean to you to have starred in a film that has one of the best soundtracks or scores of all time? And you know what I'm talking about.

HEDLUND: Absolutely. It's so funny how many people I've met recently that are younger, are older, and all seem to have just watched Tron: Legacy for the first time last week. It's been really the gift that keeps giving. The younger generation keeps watching it and being sort of vastly inspired by the look and aesthetic of it, the world of it, and the possibility of a world like The Grid. That's really so wonderful. It really gives great kudos to what [Tron: Legacy director] Joseph Kosinski did. You know the first Tron that Steven Lisberger did was so far above its time, as was this.

Man, I'm very excited for Tron: Ares coming to fruition. I'm very excited about what that's gonna bring not only the Tron fan base, but the world of The Grid. I know how hard everybody's been working within the world of The Grid. I'm really proud over all the obstacles they have with that one to see it come to fruition. And who knows? Maybe it's not the last anyone will see of Sam and Quorra.

I could drill down on this, but the visuals of seeing some of that Tron stuff in the real world and the footage that I saw is like, "Get the fuck outta here." I'm so excited.

Garrett Hedlund Teases A More Expansive ‘Tulsa King’ In Season 2

Let's jump into Tulsa King. What can you tease... I know it's a little generic and I apologize–

HEDLUND: I'll go generic all day with you.

What do you want to tease people about the next upcoming episodes?

HEDLUND: Oh, shit. See if Frank Grillo takes his pants off... [Laughs] Was that too generic?

I'm gonna email Frank after.

HEDLUND: In Season 1, Terence Winter had the obstacle of introducing so many characters, making them compelling, and making the audiences want a Season 2. Now, he's taken that a step further. He's not only made the characters that were present even more compelling and found different obstacles and adventures to extend their reach, he's also added in a few more decorative characters, opposing forces when it comes to this turf war that is Tulsa, Oklahoma and the opportunities that it gives. These guys deliver. It's a fun ride and I think audiences are gonna be entertained.

Garrett Hedlund Is Jealous of Neal McDonough’s Staring Ability

“Like, how does he not have any strain or wear and tear or dryness?”

Adding Frank and Neal as the antagonists are great. When you are in a scene with Neal — who is an expert at not blinking — do you feel that your game needs to be improved when you're staring at him on camera, and he is just not blinking?

HEDLUND: I just watched the premiere episode and I found myself solely, on my own accord, thinking that same thing. I was wondering what the secret was. I was like, “Was it the first scene up of the day so that he could not gather any weary in his eyes? Does he solely rest in his trailer in sort of an incubator with cucumber slices there and eye patches? Like, how does he not have any strain or wear and tear or dryness? Does he just have 17 humidifiers going off in his closets?" It's impressive. It's wonderful. I found myself too jealous.

I gotta tell you a funny story. We had a studio at TIFF. We had all these films come in and there's a movie called The Cut with Orlando Bloom and John Turturro. I'm sitting across from John and, because he does not blink in the movie, I said to him, “How the f do you do this?” As I'm talking to him about not blinking, he proceeds to just turn it on and stares at me for two minutes without blinking. Everyone in the room is laughing, including Orlando. I'm like, “How do you do this?” And John said, “I started in theater and this is just a thing that we learned at drama school.” But, he just turned it on right in that instant and stared at me without blinking. For a long time.

HEDLUND: I've seen videos of Michael Caine speaking about it. Neal’s got an impressive wingspan when it comes to the unblinking.

The second season is 10 episodes. Which is your favorite and why?

HEDLUND: All of them have a lot of wonderful spice going on. Not only the action, conflict, and the drama, there are heart-melting moments, there are courageous moments, and there are downright idiotic moments. I mean, just from the acts of some of these characters, which all ends up building wonderfully to the finale. And if there's something that ol’ Terence Winter and and Sly [Stallone] are wonderful at, it's figuring out a finale. To wrap it up and keep everybody wanting more.

Also, the way you cry on cue during an interview is amazing.

HEDLUND: Learned it in theater. [Laughs] Oh, I'll cry on cue in an interview for you any day.

I will not make you do that, but I appreciate the hospitality and the offer.

Garrett Hedlund Loves Sly Stallone

“I get to sit back and watch undeniably the hardest working man in Hollywood.”

What do you think fans will say after they see the Season 2 finale? Because the first season ended with Sly getting arrested.

HEDLUND: I think after they see this finale, they'll say, “Motherfucker doesn't disappoint. Where’s number three?"

I'm a huge fan of watching Sly, like you. What is it like actually sharing scenes with him? Because, let's be honest, all of you guys together make the show, but a lot of people watch the show because they wanna see Sly.

HEDLUND: Absolutely. Look, the combination between Sly and Terence Winter in this, and [Taylor] Sheridan, it's just phenomenal. It's outlaws at their finest. I love Sly. From an early age — especially at the very beginning of my career — to be as down to earth and wonderful as he was to me all the way back when I was 18, that sort of shit means a lot to a young kid and a young aspiring actor. So to jump on this and be working with Sly, but for us who have been that familiar with each other, it's wonderful. It came together so easy. It was so organic on set. We love sitting around and talking about the possibilities of where each web of the characters and the conflict is gonna go, this and that. Then we love sitting around talking about life.

But more importantly, I get to sit back and watch undeniably the hardest working man in Hollywood. I've yet to work with anybody that works as hard creatively, so absorbed into the material. The formulation of the material, his investment within it. His dedication and commitment on screen and how prepared he comes in every day. His originality with ideas improvisationally that just come out of nowhere endlessly. Then, how he sits back at the beginning or end of a long day and talks about how he misses his family. I admire him. Always have and always will. The honor is all mine.

I've gotten to speak to him a few times and the one thing I've always taken away is he really cares.

HEDLUND: Really cares.

He is never just phoning it in. Everything he does is 100%.

HEDLUND: Absolutely.

Garrett Hedlund Discusses His Upcoming JonBenét Ramsey True-Crime Series

I read that you're gonna be doing the JonBenét Ramsey series playing the key detective.

HEDLUND: Absolutely.

Another Paramount+ series. When do you actually start filming that? And what was it about the role and the material that said, “I really want to do this?"

HEDLUND: We start now. We're just kicking off this week. Richard LaGravenese is writing and created this. He's a phenomenal writer. It's just phenomenal what he's done with this story that many, not only America but the world, have been left without answers. I think he's really shining a wonderful investigative light on this which is truly gonna evoke the investigator in everyone. Steve Thomas is who I'm playing. He was wonderfully dedicated and committed to this case. He was committed to finding JonBenét's killer. He wrote a very detailed book about this and wrote a very direct letter back then to the D.A.’s office holding no bars back, voicing his opinion of how the case was handled. There was a lot there, and I really wanted to be a part of it.

How many episodes is it?

HEDLUND: Eight. I hope I can reveal all this information out there. It’ll be eight episodes.

One of the things about the JonBenét case is that so many people have opinions about what happened, but your character really lays out his thoughts in that book. I'm curious how the series will sort of figure out, or not figure out, someone's strong opinion on what happened.

HEDLUND: Yeah, a lot of people had their theories about everything, but also a lot of people had their anger about steps that weren't taken in the investigation. What my character laid out was really that all those steps were tried to have been taken. There were just a lot of people responsible for not allowing them to be taken. Which could be news to the public that are unfamiliar with the politics that were going on. But yeah, it's meaty.

New episodes of Tulsa King Season 2 premiere on Sundays.

