Sylvester Stallone has been one of the biggest movie stars in the world for decades, and his latest project is smashing viewership records once again. A new report from Deadline revealed that the Tulsa King Season 2 premiere pulled in 5.4 million viewers during its first seven days on Paramount+ (a high for the show at large), including 2 million coming from the premiere day alone. The report also reveals that social engagement from the Tulsa King Season 2 premiere rose 934% from the Season 1 premiere, a testament to the show's growing popularity and longevity. Season 2 of the Stallone-led has also been a smash hit among both critics and audiences, with the reviewers' consensus coming out to a perfect 100% and general audiences giving the show a strong 84% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Tulsa King tells the story of Mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi (Stallone), who is exiled to Tulsa where he builds a new criminal underworld with an unlikely group of characters. In addition to Stallone, Tulsa King also stars Chris Caldovino as Goodi Carangi, Dashiell Connery as Clint, and Tatiana Zappardino as Tina Manfredi. Martin Starr, Neal McDonough, Rich Ting, and Garrett Hedlund all also play roles in the series. Tulsa King comes from the mind of Taylor Sheridan, who is best known for creating the hit contemporary western series, Yellowstone, which stars Kevin Costner. Sheridan is also the creator of the Jeremy Renner-led Mayor of Kingstown, and Lioness, the Paramount+ original starring Morgan Freeman and Zoe Saldaña. He also created 1923, the Yellowstone prequel series starring Harrison Ford.

What Else Is There To Watch on Paramount+?

If you've already watched Tulsa King and are all caught up on Sheridan's aforementioned classics, not to worry, there's plenty of content to enjoy on Paramount+. All three of John Krasinski's Quiet Place movies are streaming on the platform, and although not at the top of the charts like they once were, are still a solid option for horror fans. Tom Cruise's legendary legacy sequel, Top Gun: Maverick is also streaming on Paramount+, with both of Cruise's Jack Reacher movies also being available to watch. The most recent live-action Transformers movie, Rise of the Beasts, is also a solid option to pair with Transformers One, which is currently playing in theaters.

Tulsa King Season 2 is now streaming. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the series, and watch Tulsa King on Paramount+.

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+